2 Day Seminar: Latin America - Regulatory Compliance Requirements for Life Science Products (New Orleans, LA, USA - May 31st-June 1st, 2018)

This two-day comprehensive course will cover topics ranging from pre-clinical and clinical requirements through product registration, amendments and renewals across Pharmaceuticals, Biologics, Medical Devices and Combination Products. The course will address the structure of the regulatory agencies in Latin America and discuss local cultural nuances to help you be successful in working with the regulators.



This course specifically focuses on the overall regulatory compliance requirements and procedures for Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Biologics and Combination Products in Latin America. The primary countries covered will include: Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. Other countries such as Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Panama, Peru and Venezuela will be discussed. The course will cover topics relating to pre-clinical and clinical requirements, as well as, addressing the structure of the regulatory agencies in Latin America. Content will include descriptions of the methods by which regulators in the corresponding agencies process filings and registrations and what is expected in the authorization and dossier maintenance of the wide array of licensed products.

The current regulatory climate in Latin America is discussed in detail and several examples will be provided to illustrate effective compliance procedures and techniques. Common issues that have caused difficulties for Life Sciences firms in the region are outlined. Course content will explain how Latin America interacts with and utilizes ICH standards and how they relate with other National Healthcare Authorities. Additionally, participants will learn how personnel can best address the conflicts, which arise and the best course for resolution.



Agenda



Day One (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)



Registration Process: 8:30 AM - 9:00 AM



Session Start Time: 9:00 AM



LA Overview



LA Markets



Harmonization efforts



Understanding the Regulatory ProcessRegulatory Overview (gov't offices, organization, contact info)

Brazil ANVISA

Mexico - COFEPRIS

- COFEPRIS Argentina - ANMAT

Country Establishment

Clinical Trials

Clinical Trial Start-up

Clinical Trial Application

IND's

Reporting

GCP

Scientific advice



Stability studies

Pharmaceuticals

Marketing Authorizations/Registrations

Registration requirements

Registration documentation/CTD

Summary of Product Characteristics

Package insert

Labeling

Pharmacovigilance/Post-marketing

Amendments/Variations/Changes/Renewals

Fees

Submission Process



Paper filings



Electronic filings



Day Two (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)



Generics & Bioequivalence



Biologics



Compassionate use



Orphan drugs

Medical Devices

Device Classification

Testing Standards

Registrations

Amendments/Variations/Renewals

Cost build-up model

Fees

Post-marketing

Combination products



Patents/Copyrights/Trademarks



Import/Export procedures



Tax exemptions



Advertising/Promotion



Comparing & Contrasting LA and US



Challenges in Latin America



Influencing the Regulatory Process



Conclusions & summary

