2 Day Seminar: Managing Your Complaints and Obstacles in Post-Market Requirements - Results from Top Medical Device Observations During an Inspection (Pittsburgh, United States - May 3-4, 2018)

The "Managing Your Complaints and Obstacles in Post-Market Requirements - Results from Top Medical Device Observations During an Inspection" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course will provide an understanding of MDR & recall compliance and the interrelationship of Complaint Handling, CAPA, and Risk Management processes. It will be beneficial to all device manufacturers and is recommended for any individuals or teams that are involved in medical device reporting (MDR) and correction & removal processes, including recalls.
The FDA is continuing their efforts to issue numerous FDA Warning Letters and serious enforcement actions, including criminal & civil penalties levied on companies that failed to properly report events and take proper corrective and removal actions. The number of device companies having their recall classified as a Class 1 (most severe) recall has surged in the past three years. Additionally, product liability and financial risks are staggering when companies fail to properly report and take action when required.
Learning Objectives
- Understand how to comply with complicated Compliant Handling, MDR and Recall requirements
- Firms MDR reporting and FDA's handling of reports
- Company preparation in the event of a Recall, recall strategy, notification letter and communicating with the FDA
- Minimize your risk of regulatory enforcement actions
- Assist with the creation and maintenance of effective procedures for handling complaints, reportable events and recalls
- Understand the relationship and interaction with other quality system elements as they relate to complaints and reportable events
- Walk-through of case examples
- Step-By-Step guide to designing Standard Operating Systems for communicating process for firm's success
- Discussion of FDA's New Guidance's on Risk and how it interacts with Recalls
Agenda
Day One (8:30 AM - 5:00 PM)
- Registration
- Session Start
- Introduction to class (20 min)
- Complaint Handling and FDA Expectations (120 min)
- Medical Device Reporting Procedures (MDR) (90 min)
- MDR FDA Perspective (30 min)
- eMDR (20 min)
- New Guidance Documents for Postmarket Regulations (30 min)
- Recalls: Definitions and Legal Authority (45 min)
- Being Recall Ready -Proactive Steps to Avoid Crisis (45 min)
Day Two (8:30 AM - 4:00 PM)
- Evaluating Risk and Health Hazard Evaluation (HHE) (60 min)
- Elements of a Correction and Removal Report (806.10) (90 min)
- Developing Effective Strategies and Communicating with FDA (80 min)
- Notification Letters and Press Release (45 min)
- Silent Recalls vs. Product Enhancements (30 min)
- Product Retrieval Issues, Effectiveness Checks and Status Reports (50 min)
- Changes in Inspections, Look-back from Recalls and Other Field Actions (30min)
- Termination of a Recall (15 min)
- Mock Recall and Wrap-up (35 min)
