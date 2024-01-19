2 Severely Injured in Bowie County Truck Accident

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, is reporting on a truck accident involving an 18-wheeler that occurred in Bowie County on January 4, 2024 at around noon. The resulting accident left Corine and William Pledger, both 76 years old, with suspected severe injuries.

Details About the Bowie County Truck Accident:

Corine and William Pledger were traveling southbound in a Ford F-150 in the right-hand lane of U.S. Highway 59, slightly north of the southern Eylau Loop Road intersection, when the incident occurred. As they slowed down to make a right turn into a parking lot, a southbound 18-wheeler towing a trailer changed lanes from the left-hand southbound lane to the right-hand lane behind their pickup truck.

For unknown reasons the 18-wheeler reportedly was unable to control its speed, leading to a collision with the back-end of the pickup truck. The impact caused the pickup to veer off the west side of the roadway and into a drainage ditch, where it rolled onto its left side before coming to a stop upright.

Both Corine and William Pledger sustained suspected severe injuries and were promptly transported to a local medical facility by EMS for immediate treatment. No other injuries have been reported.

