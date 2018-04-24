$20 Billion Exhibition Market in Europe - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023

The exhibition market in Europe is expected to generate revenues of over $20 billion by 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

The exhibition market in Europe by type is segmented into B2B, B2C, and mixed exhibitions. B2B exhibition formats dominated the market in 2017 and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. The growth of digital communities and the popularity of keynotes and breakout sessions at trade shows are attributing to the growth of this market segment in Europe. The introduction of hybrid formats is integrated with entertainment elements to sync with changing audiences and revolutionizing the physical space will help organizers increase the attendance in these events in the B2B sector.

The industry type segment in the exhibition market in Europe is classified into AFF & energy, automotive & transportation, consumer goods & retail, hospitality, industrial, and other. The consumer goods and retail industry occupied the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Consumer technologies contribute the maximum revenues in this segment in the European market.

The innovations on the show floor, use of data analytics to target consumers, and the diversity and flexibility of products and solutions exhibited are some of the factors attributing to the growth of the market in Europe. The technological transformation across Western Europe will boost the demand and create lucrative opportunities for vendors in the European market. The advancement in retail disruption, restructuring, and innovative technologies will transform the European market during the forecast period.

The shifting focus from product demos to conversations and enhancing consumer experiences will encourage exhibitors to launch new ideas to attract more consumers in these trades shows in the European market. Technological innovations and launch of new products and services will boost the demand in the European market. The UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy are the largest revenues generators in the exhibition market in Europe.

The transformation of the market with the inclusion of multifunctional characteristics and diversification of business sectors is providing new opportunities for companies to exhibit and attributing to the revenues in the European market. The implementation of European commissioned-funded initiative called on European SMEs for a one-to-one with international trading partners resulted in the organization of several trade fairs in Europe during 2017.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definitions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Macro Economic Factors Driving Market

7.2.1 Economic Development

7.3 General Profile of Attendees and Exhibitors

7.3.1 Exhibitors and Attendees Span Multiple Sectors

7.3.2 High Percentage of Decision Makers at Tradeshows

7.3.3 Employees from Varied Organizational Sizes

7.3.4 Preferred Activity

7.4 The Impact of Demographics



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Increasing Number of Venues and Expansion of Capacity

8.1.2 Growing Vendors' Needs to Demonstrate Product & Service Portfolio

8.1.3 Exhibition Emerging as a Tool of Promotion for Elusive Industries

8.1.4 Digital Technologies Making Inroads in Tradeshows

8.1.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Political Turbulences in Key Markets

8.2.2 Lack of Innovation and Diversity

8.2.3 Operational Issues

8.2.4 Low Exhibitor Advocacy

8.2.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Increasing Focus on Exhibition Safety and Security

8.3.2 Growing Adoption of Big Data

8.3.3 Changing Dynamics - Redesigning of Exhibition Models

8.3.4 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends



9 Global Exhibition Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.1.1 Historic Market

9.1.2 Market Size & Forecast



10 Exhibition Market in Europe

10.1 Market Overview

10.1.1 Historical Market

10.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



11 Exhibition Market in Europe by Exhibition Type

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 B2B Exhibitions

11.3 Mixed (Both B2B & B2C) Exhibitions

11.4 B2C Exhibitions



12 Exhibition Market in Europe by Industry Type

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Exhibition market in Europe by Consumer Goods & Retail Sector

12.3 Exhibition Market in Europe by Hospitality Sector

12.4 Exhibition Market in Europe by AFF & Energy Sector

12.5 Exhibition Market In Europe by Automotive & transportation Sector

12.6 Exhibition Market in Europe by Industrial Sector

12.7 Exhibition Market in Europe by Other Sectors



13 Exhibition Market in Europe by Revenue Stream

13.1 Market Overview

13.2 Exhibitor fees

13.3 Services

13.4 Sponsorship Fees

13.5 Public Admission Charges



14 Key Countries



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 market overview

15.2 Effects of Digitization

15.3 Market Structure and Mapping of Competition

15.3.1 Herfindahl-Hirschman Index

15.4 Market Vendor Share Analysis

15.4.1 Overview



16 Key Company profiles



Comexposium

Messe Berlin Group

NrnbergMesse

Tarsus Group

PennWell Corporation

Viparis

Messe Munchen

Messe Dusseldorf

Koelnmesse

Informa Exhibitions

HKTDC

Deutsche Messe

Emerald Expositions

UBM

RELX Group

Messe Frankfurt

MCH Group

ITE Group

GL Events

Fiera Milano

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lv7f2w/20_billion?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/20-billion-exhibition-market-in-europe---industry-outlook-and-forecast-2018-2023-300635475.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

