$20+ Billion Space Propulsion Systems Market - Global Outlook to 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Space Propulsion Systems - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Space Propulsion Systems market accounted for $5.73 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $20.25 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Demand for low-cost small satellites and development of reusable space launch vehicles are the major factors driving the market growth. However, High cost involved in the development of space propulsion system may hinder the growth of the market.

Spacecraft propulsion is any method used to accelerate spacecraft and artificial satellites. Space propulsion or in-space propulsion exclusively deals with propulsion systems used in the vacuum of space and should not be confused with launch vehicles. Several methods, both pragmatic and hypothetical, have been developed each having its own drawbacks and advantages. Most satellites have simple reliable chemical thrusters (often monopropellant rockets) or resist jet rockets for orbital station-keeping and some use momentum wheels for attitude control.

Based on Type, the Launch Vehicle segment is projected to lead the propulsion systems market during the forecast period due to increasing air travel and growing need for global connectivity. Ever-increasing need for lightweight aircraft engines that offer high fuel efficiency and durability to withstand severe climatic conditions, provide optimum thrust output, and require less maintenance schedules with short turnaround time is expected to fuel the growth of the aircraft segment of the market.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Economic growth, expansion of the commercial & military aviation, and increase in the number of space expeditions are factors driving the growth of the North America propulsion systems market. Moreover, growth of the North America propulsion systems market can mainly be attributed to the rising number of military modernization programs, which emphasize on increased procurement of manned and unmanned aircraft, helicopters, and ground vehicles.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Space Propulsion Systems Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Satellite

5.2.1 Chemical Propulsion Systems

5.2.1.1 Monopropellant Chemical Propulsion System

5.2.1.2 Bipropellant Chemical Propulsion System

5.2.2 Electric Propulsion Systems

5.2.2.1 Ion Electric Propulsion System

5.2.2.2 Hall Effect Electric Propulsion System

5.2.2.3 Pulsed Plasma Electric Propulsion System

5.2.2.4 Other Electric Propulsion System

5.2.3 Hybrid Propulsion System

5.3 Launch Vehicle

5.3.1 Hybrid Propulsion System

5.3.2 Liquid Propulsion System

5.3.3 Solid Propulsion System



6 Global Space Propulsion Systems Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Space Simulation

6.3 Rocket Launch

6.4 Other Applications



7 Global Space Propulsion Systems Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commercial

7.3 Government & Military



8 Global Space Propulsion Systems Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Accion Systems Inc

10.2 Aerojet Rocketdyne

10.3 Avio SpA

10.4 Blue Origin

10.5 IHI Corporation

10.6 Moog Inc

10.7 Northrop Grumman Corporation

10.8 OHB SE

10.9 Safran

10.10 Sierra Nevada Corporation

10.11 Space Exploration Technologies Corp

10.12 Yuzhnoye SDO



