20 M€ Record-breaking Series A For TEHTRIS Led By Ace Management To Support Its European Expansion and Fight Against Cyber-attacks

TEHTRIS develops and delivers an XDR platform (eXtended Detection and Response) enabling real-time, automated detection and neutralization of known and unknown digital threats in corporate infrastructures.

Founded in 2010 by Eléna Poincet and Laurent Oudot, respectively leaders in the field of operational and technical intelligence, TEHTRIS has more than 60 experts in France, and has experienced a strong, self-financed growth since 2017. Its ambition is to contribute to the European digital trust, by fighting against all forms of cyber-attacks, such as data breaches or ransomware.

In response to new threats that bypass traditional security solutions, the products, algorithms, software robots, and artificial intelligence created by TEHTRIS engineers are the core of its "TEHTRIS XDR Platform". With this technology, TEHTRIS and its international partners monitor millions of IP addresses in over 60 countries and analyze billions of events every week. TEHTRIS customers are major players in industry, engineering and services, sometimes operating sensitive or even critical infrastructures. TEHTRIS has also established work collaborations with Capgemini Sogeti, Orange CyberDefense and Expleo, among others.

"We are delighted to raise €20 million to accelerate our role as a major player in the service of European digital sovereignty by strengthening our technical, sales and marketing teams," explains Elena POINCET, CEO of TEHTRIS.

"To support our international expansion and to sustain our strong growth, we are announcing the creation of several hundred jobs in the next 3 years," says Laurent OUDOT, CTO of TEHTRIS, "A better resilience of companies will require ubiquitous protections and a holistic vision, in order to always be able to face the unpredictable."

"While the Covid-19 crisis demonstrates that companies need to be highly reactive in their ability to detect and respond in an intelligent and automatic way to cyber-attacks; we are very proud to support TEHTRIS, a technological leader renowned in Europe," adds François Lavaste from Ace Management.

