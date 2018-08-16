20 Students Attend Summer Tech Camp Thanks to CompTIA Board of Directors

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty students recently concluded a weeklong adventure at a technology-themed summer camp thanks to scholarships from the Board of Directors of CompTIA, the world's leading technology association.

The 20 students – 10 each from Chicago and Washington, D.C. – attended iD Tech Camp, the leading summer tech camp for students between the ages of 7 and 18.

The board made the scholarship awards in recognition of Todd Thibodeaux's 10th anniversary as president and CEO of CompTIA.

"Todd coined the phrase 'confidence gap' and has stressed the importance of the technology industry connecting with students, especially those from diverse backgrounds, to let them know that a career in tech is absolutely within their reach," said Amy Kardel, chairwoman of the CompTIA Board of Directors and co-founder and president of Clever Ducks, a technology services company in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

"In keeping with that mission of closing the confidence gap, our Board of Directors was extremely pleased to provide 20 children with an opportunity to learn about technology and teamwork and to give their personal confidence a boost," Kardel added.

The students were selected based on their involvement with local non-profit organizations that offer community support and skills building programs in Chicago, where CompTIA is based, and Washington, where the organization has a significant presence with its public advocacy and public sector practices.

"The students had wonderful experiences being introduced to robotics, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, game design, and more, while also learning life and leadership skills, all in a supportive and inspiring environment," said Nancy Hammervik, executive vice president, industry relations, CompTIA.

The summer tech camp opportunity is the latest CompTIA initiative aimed at providing students with information about career opportunities in the tech industry.

The CompTIA Association of IT Professionals (AITP) Student Program matches students in tech programs with mentors to help them learn about and prepare for technology careers.

There are more than 100 CompTIA AITP student chapters at universities, colleges, community colleges, and other learning institutions across the country.

CompTIA has also partnered with the Technology Student Association, a national, non-profit organization of 250,000 middle and high school students who are engaged in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). CompTIA will supply volunteers, programming content and career mentoring to students participating in TSA's STEM competitions.

