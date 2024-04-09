Award-winning journalist and author Kara Swisher will explain how to navigate today's tech landscape at CompTIA ChannelCon 2024

Keynote address will offer insight from Swisher's new book, "Burn Book: A Tech Love Story"

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to be electrified by a keynote session featuring award-winning tech journalist and best-selling author Kara Swisher at CompTIA ChannelCon 2024. Swisher is the host of On with Kara Swisher and co-host of the Pivot podcast with Scott Galloway. She is editor-at-large at New York Magazine, and co-founder of the technology website Recode, and tech conference Code, the country's premier conference on tech and media. Swisher is also a contributor for CNN.

CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, announced today that Swisher, along with CompTIA CEO Todd Thibodeaux, will deliver keynote remarks during the technology industry's premier annual conference, scheduled for July 30 – Aug. 1 at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta. ChannelCon will again be co-located with the CompTIA Partner Summit, the annual gathering of the CompTIA Authorized Partner community

Renowned for her fearless reporting and razor-sharp commentary, Swisher has been blazing trails in the tech world for decades. Considered the top reporter in the tech game, she has been reporting on the industry since the early 1990s. During her keynote address, she will share insights from her latest book, Burn Book: A Tech Love Story, a riveting exploration of the love-hate relationship between society and technology. Part memoir, part history, the book is ultimately a witty, scathing, yet fair accounting of the tech industry and its founders.

"We are excited to bring Kara Swisher's impressive experience and knowledge to the ChannelCon audience this year," said MJ Shoer, chief community officer at CompTIA. "Her extensive insight in tech holds the industry's heavyweights accountable while shedding light on the most impactful trends and shifts in our sector. Her keynote address is an opportunity to get a better understanding of the complex dynamics in today's tech world and how we can shape its future."

Swisher will explore the theme of her book, providing invaluable insights for IT channel professionals and IT training organizations. She will discuss the evolving tech landscape, the role of big tech companies, and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. She will also share her thoughts on how the IT channel can navigate these changes and thrive in the tech ecosystem.

In addition to the keynote address, ChannelCon will feature a mix of collaborative sessions from leading technology experts offering insight into the latest business challenges and growth opportunities in today's market. Sessions include education in four principal areas: eCybersecurity, BizTech, Vendor Education, and eCommunity Forums. Complete conference details and registration options are available at CompTIA ChannelCon 2024.

