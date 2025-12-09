Willig, Williams & Davidson Expands Labor Law Practice with Three New Associates

Labor and employment law firm adds lawyers committed to fighting for unions and working people

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Labor, employment, workers' compensation and family law firm Willig, Williams & Davidson is pleased to announce that attorneys Deanna Krokos, Shayla Nguyen, and Ty Parks have joined the firm's labor law practice group as associates.

"We are happy to welcome Deanna, Shayla, and Ty to our team," said Managing Partner Deborah R. Willig. "All three attorneys have demonstrated passionate commitment to unions and fair treatment for working people and families. We are all stronger when we stand together, and our labor practice has never been better equipped to fight for our clients' right to equitable and safe workplaces."

Krokos focuses her practice on labor and employee benefits, using the protections of the law to ensure workers and their families are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve. As a lawyer and legal scholar, she has immersed herself in labor and employment law, advocating for workers' rights and equal treatment for all. While a legal writing professor at Brooklyn Law School, she conducted research regarding labor law and ERISA benefits. She also served as a Peggy Browning Fund Fellow at the National Employment Law Project, where she researched and analyzed legal and policy developments that impact employment law and worked on matters related to independent contractor misclassification.

"Willig, Williams & Davidson has a long history of standing up for workers' rights, and I am proud to help continue that legacy," said Krokos. "Everyone should have full access to the benefits they earn and deserve, and I look forward to guiding our clients with my knowledge and insight."

Inspired by labor demonstrations during the COVID-19 pandemic that united people from various backgrounds, Nguyen is a passionate advocate for working people and unions. She earned her law degree specifically to support workers as they fight for the protections they need and deserve. She stands in solidarity with working families in the face of anti-union forces and is committed to serving as a legal ally against exploitative and unfair working environments. Before joining the firm, she served as a staff attorney at Service Employees International Union, Local 73, providing advice and representing members in healthcare, public services, and property services in arbitration hearings in Chicago.

"Every day I am inspired by the hard-working people represented by this firm, and I am honored to have the opportunity to serve them," said Nguyen. "Labor movements do so much to solve the inequities of our world, and I am dedicated as a union attorney to provide them with the support they need in their vital work."

Parks harnesses the power of the law to help workers and unions build influence, create equitable workplaces, and enforce their fundamental workplace rights. His practice includes both labor and employment law, representing unions and their members, as well as individual workers. He earned his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. While there, he participated in various legal clinics that helped indigent clients navigate the justice system. He previously served the firm as a law clerk and summer associate.

"I am thrilled to return to Willig, Williams & Davidson and continue supporting workers in their ongoing fight for justice and equity," said Parks. "There is dignity in all work and each worker, and I am proud to be part of a firm that lifts up people who make such valuable contributions to our society."

About Willig, Williams & Davidson – Willig, Williams & Davidson ( www.wwdlaw.com ) is one of the largest and most respected union-side labor law firms in the United States. The firm has offices in Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania as well as Haddonfield, New Jersey, and Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1979, Willig, Williams & Davidson focuses on representing labor unions, employee benefit funds and individual working people and their families on a variety of legal fronts, including national, regional and local contract negotiations; election and campaign finance; dispute resolution through mediation, arbitration and litigation; family law matters; benefits law design and compliance issues; discrimination, overtime and unpaid wages, and other employment matters; prepaid legal services for union members; social security disability; and workers' compensation matters in Philadelphia and beyond. Workers inspire us.

