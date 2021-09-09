20 Years After 9/11 We Are More Vulnerable, Not Less and Immigration Policies and Enforcement Are a Big Part of the Reason, Says FAIR

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people on American soil. As President Joe Biden participates in solemn ceremonies in lower Manhattan, at the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pa., marking the events of that day, his reckless border and immigration policies leave the nation more vulnerable to attack than we were 20 years ago, charges the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

"The first eight months of the Biden administration provide a sad bookend to 9/11 and have made a mockery of the lives and treasure that has been expended in an effort to prevent another such attack," said Dan Stein, president of FAIR. "Twenty years ago, President George W. Bush ignored warnings about the threat of a terrorist attack on our soil and the dangers posed by lax immigration and border enforcement, and instead focused his efforts on providing amnesty to millions of illegal aliens. Today, President Biden is ignoring similar warnings, deliberately leaving our borders unsecured, ceasing virtually all immigration enforcement, and focusing his administration's efforts on slipping an even larger amnesty for illegal aliens into a gargantuan $3.5 trillion spending package.

"Twenty years ago, we went to war with the Taliban because it provided a safe haven and a base of operation for al-Qaeda," continued Stein. "Today, President Biden's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan has left the Taliban in charge once again, with both al-Qaeda and its offshoot, ISIS, poised to take advantage. His even more disastrous evacuation plans have left American citizens and Afghans who aided us stranded, while some 100,000 unvetted Afghans managed to get on flights out of Kabul. Rather than rigorous vetting of evacuees seeking to enter the United States, the Biden administration is now seeking billions of dollars to expedite their resettlement here.

"Meanwhile, President Biden has eviscerated effective border enforcement policies he inherited when he took office and halted immigration enforcement in the interior of the country, providing newly emboldened global terrorist networks even greater opportunities to strike the United States," Stein charged.

FAIR also noted that as we mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, numerous immigration enforcement measures, recommended by the commission that investigated the attacks, and later codified into law, have either been ignored or affirmatively undermined in recent years.



State-issued driver's licenses were instrumental in the 9/11 terrorists' ability to attack the United States . Today 16 states and the District of Columbia issue licenses to people regardless of immigration status and despite their lack of ability to truly confirm their identities.

. Today 16 states and the issue licenses to people regardless of immigration status and despite their lack of ability to truly confirm their identities. Lack of cooperation and information sharing between local and federal agencies prevented 9/11 terrorists from being identified and removed before they attacked. Today, in an effort to prevent illegal aliens from being identified, more than 500 jurisdictions have implemented sanctuary policies that shield illegal aliens and impede efforts to identify and remove even those who pose a danger to the country.

9/11 was the impetus for the creation of the Department of Homeland Security. Today, under the leadership of Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas , that department is actively undermining laws and policies intended to protect the security of the homeland.

"As the president and the first lady pay tribute to the thousands who lost their lives on 9/11, it will be the American people who are nervously checking their watches because our enemies have never been stronger, and our defenses have never been weaker," concluded Stein.

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

