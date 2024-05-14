20 Years of Impact: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Commemorates Milestone with $400,000 Gift to 20 Tampa Bay Charities

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa President, Steve Bonner, announces $20,000 to 20 local Tampa Bay charities.

TAMPA, Fla., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa today surprised 20 local Tampa Bay charities with checks in the amount of $20,000 each for a grand total of $400,000 to support their remarkable endeavors.

Community leaders, Tribal members and Hard Rock executives came together to commemorate this major milestone and reinforce its core motto to "Love All-Serve All."

"Having been a major economic force in the Tampa Bay area for the past two decades, it's our privilege to give back through this initiative," said Steve Bonner, President of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa. "Love All-Serve All" is more than a motto to us; it's our guiding principle. Through our philanthropic efforts, we continue to invest in the community by advocating for important causes that are making a real difference in countless lives every day.

The 20 area charities each receiving $20,000 include –

Best Buddies Tampa Bay

Big Brothers Big Sisters Tampa Bay

Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay

Bullard Family Foundation

CASA

Children's Dream Fund

David A Straz Center For the Performing Arts

Florida Aquarium

Glazer Children's Museum

Habitat For Humanity of West Pasco and Pinellas

Hispanic Family Research Cultural Center

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

Junior League of Tampa

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful

Make A Wish of Southern Florida

St. Joseph's Hospitals Foundation

The Centre for Women

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

The Spring of Tampa Bay

Zoo Tampa

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa is one of Tampa Bay's largest employers. The resort currently employs over 4,300 employees with over 150 team members celebrating more than 20 years with the Hard Rock brand.

Since the Expansion in 2019, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa has made significant economic impact in the Tampa Bay community, with an average of 283,000 rooms occupied annually. This remarkable milestone underscores the casino resort's profound impact on local tourism and the broader economy.

Over two decades, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa has left an indelible mark on the community, investing over $10 million in philanthropic initiatives to support over 100 local organizations across the expansive Tampa Bay region.

"Clearly, we want to use this occasion as a celebration of our successes and accomplishments," said Bonner. "But, more importantly, we want to give back to show we are extremely grateful for the overwhelming support from the Tampa Bay community throughout all of these years."

