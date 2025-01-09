20 Years of Stow 'n Go! Chrysler Marks 20 Years of Exclusive Minivan Stow 'n Go Seating, Kicks Off Stow 'n Go Challenge at 2025 Detroit Auto Show

Class-exclusive Stow 'n Go Seating Still "Flooring" the Industry

Chrysler celebrates the 20th anniversary of the brand’s ground-breaking Stow ‘n Go seating. First introduced for the 2005 model year, the Stow ‘n Go seating and storage system allows second- and third-row seats to fold flat quickly and easily into the floor. When not stowed, available Stow ’n Go in-floor bins offer easily accessible space to store gear.

For more information on Chrysler brand family of minivans, visit Chrysler.com

Chrysler is celebrating two decades of giving families all the space they need to load up for fun and adventure, highlighting the 20th anniversary of the brand's ground-breaking Stow 'n Go seating and storage system, by kicking off a new Stow 'n Go Challenge, set to debut at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show, scheduled for January 10-20, 2025.

First introduced for the 2005 model year, 5 million minivans have been sold with the Stow 'n Go seating and storage system, which allows the second- and third-row seats to fold flat quickly and easily into the floor. When not stowed, available Stow 'n Go in-floor bins offer easily accessible space to store gear.

"Chrysler brand will mark its 100th anniversary in 2025, and that Century of Innovation has been driven by decades of leadership in design, technology and capability," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO. "Stow 'n Go seating is one of a lengthy list of Chrysler brand innovations that has made life easier and better for our customers."

Fast-forward 20 years and Stow 'n Go remains a highlight feature of the Chrysler brand family of minivans. The 2025 Chrysler Pacifica offers the most innovative seating and storage in its class, and Chrysler minivans are still the only vehicles in the class to offer Stow 'n Go seating, creating more than 140 cubic feet of interior space when seats are stowed.

Second- and third-row Stow 'n Go seating is standard on the gas-powered 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Select and 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Limited, including Pacifica Select and Limited models with all-wheel drive. Stow 'n Go is also standard on the 2025 Chrysler Voyager. Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid and gas-powered Pacifica Pinnacle models feature standard third-row Stow 'n Go seating, with removable second-row seats.

When introduced for the 2005 model year, Stow 'n Go seating "floored" the competition. Developed by an internal cross-functional team of engineers and designers, the innovation was yet another advancement by the company that invented the minivan category more than 40 years ago. Chrysler soon featured a Stow 'n Go Challenge at enthusiast events, allowing customers to experience how quick and easy it is to use the Stow 'n Go seating and storage system firsthand.

A revived Stow 'n Go Challenge will debut at this year's Detroit Auto Show, putting participants to the test and on the clock to win prizes and find out how much road-trip gear can be quickly stored into a Stow 'n Go-equipped 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Family Adventure Vehicle (FAV) Edition.

Chrysler will stage the Stow 'n Go Challenge at 2025 auto show activations throughout the year.

Chrysler Stow 'n Go Seating: By the Numbers

2: Rows of seats that fold flat (second and third row) with the Stow 'n Go system

Rows of seats that fold flat (second and third row) with the Stow 'n Go system 140+: Cubic feet of interior space created with the Stow 'n Go on 2025 Chrysler Pacifica and 2025 Chrysler Voyager

Cubic feet of interior space created with the Stow 'n Go on 2025 Chrysler Pacifica and 2025 Chrysler Voyager 243: Different seating configurations for the gas-powered Chrysler Pacifica

Different seating configurations for the gas-powered Chrysler Pacifica 5 million: Minivans sold with Stow 'n Go seating since feature debut for the 2005 model year

Stow 'n Go Timeline

2002: Chrysler leadership team presented with initial pitch for Stow 'n Go seating

Chrysler leadership team presented with initial pitch for Stow 'n Go seating 2003: Chrysler kicks off prototype/production tooling for Stow 'n Go at Windsor Assembly Plant (WAP)

Chrysler kicks off prototype/production tooling for Stow 'n Go at Windsor Assembly Plant (WAP) 2005: Debut model year for Stow 'n Go seating in Chrysler minivans

Debut model year for Stow 'n Go seating in Chrysler minivans 2011: Updated version of Stow 'n Go debuts for model year, with a "single action" folding mechanism that makes stowing seats easier

Updated version of Stow 'n Go debuts for model year, with a "single action" folding mechanism that makes stowing seats easier 2025: Stow 'n Go remains a highlight feature for Chrysler brand family of minivans, still the only vehicles in the class to offer Stow 'n Go seating



Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, and advanced innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. Chrysler continues to build on that nearly 100-year legacy of creating ingenious products and technologies for mainstream customers, moving forward on an electrified transformation that will launch the brand's first battery-electric vehicle in 2026.

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler created 40 years ago. The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid symbolizes the brand's electrification evolution, representing the first electrified minivan in the segment and achieving 82 MPGe, an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. Chrysler Pacifica delivers the most standard safety features and most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class and is also the most awarded minivan over the last seven years with more than 175 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan. Chrysler Voyager rejoins the lineup in 2025 as a budget-friendly minivan option.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

