Jeep® Brand Unveils Wrangler Whitecap, Second Exclusive Model in Yearlong Twelve 4 Twelve Celebration of 85 Years of Off-road Leadership

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Second of 12 special-edition Wrangler models in the Jeep brand's yearlong Twelve 4 Twelve series debuts

Heritage-inspired design, featuring Bright White painted hardtop and grille, available exclusively on Sahara and Rubicon trims

Orders now open; MSRP starts at $495

2026 Jeep® Wrangler Whitecap , the second model in the yearlong ‘Twelve 4 Twelve’ celebration of 85 years of off-road leadership. Heritage-inspired with a Bright White hardtop and grille, available exclusively on Sahara and Rubicon trims.

The Jeep® brand continues its bold Twelve 4 Twelve celebration with the reveal of its second exclusive Wrangler buzz model: the Jeep Wrangler Whitecap.

Jeep heritage has thrived for 85 uninterrupted years. The new Wrangler Whitecap draws inspiration from the classic CJ-Universal and its iconic Arctic White top, a design that has long symbolized individuality and adventure. This modern interpretation proudly carries that tradition forward, offered exclusively on Sahara and Rubicon trims.

Following the November debut of the 2026 Jeep Wrangler Moab 392, the Whitecap brings a fresh, fearless look to the lineup.

"The Jeep Wrangler Whitecap is more than a special edition, it's a statement," said Bob Broderdorf, CEO of the Jeep brand. "It honors Jeep brand heritage while introducing a striking two-tone look that turns heads on any trail. Just like every model in the Twelve 4 Twelve series, Whitecap is designed to stand out—a true tip of the hat to the brand's legendary legacy. With more ways to personalize and customize than ever before, we're giving Jeep owners the freedom to make their Wrangler truly their own."

The 2026 Jeep Wrangler Whitecap combines the advanced technology of the Sahara and Rubicon models with legendary 4x4 capability, built to conquer any terrain with ease. Powered by either the 2.0L turbo or 3.6L engine, every Whitecap delivers authentic Jeep 4x4 performance through the brand-exclusive Selec-Trac part-time or full-time transfer cases, ensuring unmatched versatility.

Other notable features include:

Bright White painted hardtop roof

Bright White painted iconic seven slot grille, with body-color fender flares (standard on Sahara and packaged on Rubicon)

Bright White 1941 side stripe decal (Sahara and Rubicon) / Bright White hood decal on Rubicon

Optional Sky One-Touch powertop in Bright White accent

Orders for the new 2026 Jeep Wrangler Whitecap are now open, with a starting MSRP of $495 on Rubicon X, $2,690 on Sahara (includes optional body-color hardtop) and $3,185 on Rubicon (includes optional body-color hardtop and body-color fender flares)

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis