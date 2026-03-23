BEIJING, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on the 20th anniversary of United Nations Human Rights Council:

A few days ago, on Mar. 15, the United Nations Human Rights Council marked its 20th anniversary. Two decades ago, the Council was established, with a shared aspiration of "strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights around the globe." It was founded on the sincere hope that civilians would be shielded from war, and that the dignity of every human life would be upheld.

20 years of the UN Human Rights Council: No civilian should ever become casualties of conflict Speed Speed

Not long ago, delegates from over 120 countries gathered in Geneva to mark the 20th anniversary of the UN Human Rights Council. The Chinese representative noted in his remarks, "Unilateralism, protectionism, and hegemonism are surging as a countercurrent, multilateralism is facing headwinds, and the international human rights cause is facing severe challenges. The current situation in the Middle East is particularly alarming at present."

The promotion and protection of human rights should never be confined to the language of resolutions; concrete actions should be in place to protect each and every human life.

After all, the true measure of human rights progress is not found in the conference halls in Geneva, but in whether every child can walk to school safely, and whether they can enjoy the fundamental rights to live and develop in peace.

SOURCE China.org.cn