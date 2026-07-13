Future Vision Cultural Industry Dialogue held in Chengdu: empowering youth-led innovation for regional cooperation

BEIJING, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news from China.org.cn on Future Vision Cultural Industry Dialogue held in Chengdu, China.

The Future Vision Cultural Industry Dialogue was held in Chengdu High-tech Zone on July 9 to explore how youth-led innovation can advance the digital cultural and creative industries while contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). More than 100 representatives from seven countries attended the event.

Representatives of the initiating and co-initiating organizations pose for a group photo during the launch of the Chengdu Initiative.

With the theme "Youth Innovation: Envisioning the Future of the Cultural Industry," the dialogue brought together participants from international organizations, government, academia, industry and youth innovation communities to exchange perspectives on emerging trends in digital culture, the evolution of cultural and creative value chains, and regional cooperation in youth talent development.

The event was jointly initiated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in China and the China Internet Information Center (CIIC), and implemented by the UNDP SDG Innovation Lab in Chengdu (SPARK Lab).

A key outcome of the dialogue was the launch of the Chengdu Initiative on the Coordinated Development of Asia-Pacific Youth Cultural Innovation and Digital Cultural and Creative Industries. Structured around four pillars—shared values, ecosystem building, industrial collaboration, and youth talent development—the initiative outlines a framework for strengthening regional cooperation, promoting practical collaboration in the cultural and creative sectors, and establishing a sustainable platform for youth exchange and innovation across the Asia-Pacific region.

The initiative was jointly launched by CIIC and SPARK Lab together with five co-initiating organizations: the UNESCO International Research and Training Centre for Rural Education (UNESCO INRULED), the School of Languages and Communication Studies at Beijing Jiaotong University, the Center for Intercultural Studies at Beijing Foreign Studies University, the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies, and Dolphin Books.

The event also featured two thematic panel discussions: "From the Entertainment Industry to New Drivers of Digital Culture: Unlocking the Economic Potential of the Creative Industries" and "Asia-Pacific Youth Entrepreneurs Dialogue: Challenges and Opportunities in Cross-Cultural Entrepreneurship." Speakers and participants explored how digital technologies are reshaping the production, dissemination and consumption of culture while creating new opportunities for youth entrepreneurship, cultural diversity, sustainable urban development and international cooperation.

Following the dialogue, delegates visited Tianfu Long Island Digital Cultural and Creative Park, a leading digital creative industry cluster in Chengdu High-tech Zone. Home to numerous innovative cultural enterprises, the park has fostered internationally recognized intellectual properties (IPs), including the Ne Zha films and the globally popular mobile game Honor of Kings, with an industrial output exceeding 100 billion yuan.

Future Vision Cultural Industry Dialogue held in Chengdu: empowering youth-led innovation for regional cooperation

http://p.china.org.cn/2026-07/09/content_118591373.htm

SOURCE China.org.cn