200 episodes, 8 years: CompTIA Volley podcast reaches milestone

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volley, the podcast from CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, hits two notable milestones this week – 200 original episodes produced over eight years.

To mark the momentous achievement, Volley hosts Carolyn April and Seth Robinson welcome CompTIA President and CEO Todd Thibodeaux to this week's program for a conversation about what business leadership might look like eight years in the future. The episode drops Friday, June 21.

April and Robinson, members of CompTIA's research team, launched Volley in June 2016, with conversations and insights on information technology – businesses, careers, trends and more. The pilot episode featured discussions about cloud computing, managed services and a tale of woe involving a stolen laptop. Since then, they have produced a new episode every two weeks, often with the help of CompTIA market data and guest appearances.

While estimates place the number of current podcasts at three to four million internationally, only 720,000 have more than 10 episodes.1 The average podcast has around 57 episodes.2

Volley is available on Apple Podcasts, Blubrry, Spotify and YouTube.

