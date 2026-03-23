200 Million More Friends on Venmo -- Send Money to PayPal Users Around the World

New connection expands Venmo's reach to PayPal's global network and makes it seamless for Venmo and PayPal users to pay one another without friction

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Venmo today announced a major expansion that brings the app's peer-to-peer payment experience to a global audience for the first time. Through new connectivity with PayPal, Venmo users can now send and receive money with hundreds of millions of PayPal users across 90 markets, marking the largest expansion of Venmo's addressable market since the app's launch. Venmo users now have access to one of the world's largest peer-to-peer payment networks. This directly addresses a common frustration with peer-to-peer payments: app fragmentation has made sending money between friends and family more complicated than it needs to be.

Venmo today announced a major expansion that brings the app's peer-to-peer payment experience to a global audience for the first time.

Consumers can now move money between friends and family domestically and internationally using just a phone number. There's no complex account details or routing numbers required. For Gen Z, who are nearly twice as likely as the average American to send money internationally every month, this means the app they already rely on to split the dinner bill now works just as seamlessly for paying someone halfway around the world. Whether splitting a vacation rental with friends abroad, sending money to family overseas, or paying back an international contact, the new connection offers the same simplicity and ease as Venmo's core experience.

"Venmo and PayPal have each become a trusted part of how people send and receive money – Venmo as the way friends split, share, and connect over everyday spending, and PayPal pioneering the global standard for cross-border money movement," said Diego Scotti, General Manager, Consumer Group at PayPal. "By bringing these two ecosystems together, we're making it seamless for Venmo and PayPal users to pay one another without friction or borders. It's about meeting people where they are and delivering simple, secure ways to move money in the moments that matter most, no matter what your preferred app is."

Expanded Utility Without Added Complexity

The integration maintains Venmo's intuitive user experience to send money to PayPal users in the US and internationally. Venmo users can simply:

Search by phone number: Enter your recipient's full phone number in the search bar. The app will surface their PayPal account if they have one linked to that number and are searchable via the user's privacy settings.

Enter your recipient's full phone number in the search bar. The app will surface their PayPal account if they have one linked to that number and are searchable via the user's privacy settings. Enter the amount: Choose the amount you want to send in US dollars. Venmo automatically shows the amount your recipient will receive in their preferred currency.

Choose the amount you want to send in US dollars. Venmo automatically shows the amount your recipient will receive in their preferred currency. Add a payment note and send: Personalize your payment with a message and hit send.

All transfers include transparency to the sender of currency conversion rates and any applicable fees before the transaction is completed, and recipients have visibility into the sender on Venmo, the amount of money received, including in what currency, and the payment note. To introduce users to the simplicity of global payments, Venmo is also waiving its international fee for a limited time.1

Americans Want Money to Move as Easily as Their Lives Do

The announcement comes as new survey data commissioned by Venmo shows 59% of payment app users would stop using other apps if one allowed them to seamlessly send money to friends and family globally. Among 2,000 Americans surveyed across generations, the findings highlight a clear gap: money moves across global, cross-generational social circles, but today's fragmented tools make it harder to settle up quickly and easily.

The fragmented payment app landscape is making it harder to pay friends back.

Nearly half (49%) say they've had to download or switch apps just to pay someone back.

Nearly one third (30%) have forgotten to pay someone back entirely because they didn't have the right app. That's especially true for over half (52%) of Gen Z.

The need for seamless payments extends well beyond U.S. borders.

41% of Americans send money or gifts to friends and family who live in another country, with almost half (42%) of Gen Z doing so at least once a month.

Of Americans who have traveled or lived abroad in the past three years, 77% say it's important to use the same payment app they rely on at home, with millennials feeling this most strongly (88%).

Intergenerational money support experiences the same pain points.

An overwhelming 82% of those who send money across generations say using the same payment platform would make financial support both easier and faster.

One in five Americans has delayed or avoided sending money to a family member due to differences in preferred apps or platforms.

The new integration between Venmo and PayPal aims to address these pain points by delivering a trusted, seamless payment experience across apps, borders, and generations. Together, the two platforms form one of the largest peer-to-peer networks in the world, ensuring that for hundreds of millions of users, money can move as fast as their lives do.

For more information, go to: https://venmo.com/send-receive/paypal-users.

About Venmo

Venmo is the go-to money movement app of the next generation, offering fast, safe, and social payments. With best-in-class experiences for users to send, split, shop, and sell, Venmo enables a seamless flow of money between the people and places that matter most to millions of users across the United States. For more information, go to: Venmo.com.

DISCLOSURES

1 Venmo will waive international fees through 8/24/26.

To find and pay eligible PayPal or Venmo accounts, search by full phone number on your Venmo or PayPal app.

Not available in all regions where PayPal operates.

Research Methodology: Venmo commissioned Talker Research, an independent creative market research agency, to run an online survey of 2,000 adults in the United States. The fieldwork took place between February 13 and February 23, 2026.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.