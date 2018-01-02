2017 Benchmark Study of High Power User Equipment (HPUE) in a Commercial Band 41 LTE-TDD Network

SRG conducted a benchmark study of HPUE (High Power User Equipment) with a Power Class 2 Power Amplifier (PA), to determine how it performs against an ordinary smartphone with a Power Class 3 PA. A Power Class 2 PA supports a maximum transmit power of 26 dBm (+/- 2 dB) and a Power Class 3 PA supports a maximum transmit power of 23 dBm (+/- 2 dB). We used Sprint's network in rural Minnesota and the Chicago vicinity where Samsung is the infrastructure suppler.

A Must Read

This report is a "must read" for any organization interested in how operators can impact the performance of their LTE-TDD network, not to mention organizations that want to know how advancements in LTE continue despite the ongoing work on the new 5G/NR standard.The Potential Results (read the report to learn what we found). In theory, the benefits of HPUE include the following:

Higher uplink data speeds, meaning a better user experience, especially at the edge of cell or in other coverage challenged areas of the network;

Higher downlink data rates in situations where the uplink coverage limits the transmission of uplink ACKs and NACKs, thereby indirectly limiting the data speeds in the downlink direction;

Increased uplink spectral efficiency by using higher MCS values, especially at the edge of the cell or in other RF-challenging environments; and

Increased Band 41 coverage/more time spent on Band 41, which improves an operator's network efficiency and potentially user data rates.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Key Observations



3.0 HPUE Background Downtown Analysis



4.0 Uplink Performance

4.1 Rural Minnesota

4.2 O'Hare Airport to Test Area

4.3 Test Area

4.3 To Shoreline Drive



5.0 Downlink Analysis



6.0 Test Methodology



7.0 Final Thoughts



8.0 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m25cq3/2017_benchmark?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2017-benchmark-study-of-high-power-user-equipment-hpue-in-a-commercial-band-41-lte-tdd-network-300576366.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

