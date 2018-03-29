2017 Pipeline Review for Bladder and Ureter Cancer Drug Development

The report provides an overview of the bladder and ureter pipeline landscape. The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for these two indications, and features dormant and discontinued projects.

Bladder Cancer: There are a total of 223 products in development for this indication, by 158 companies and 19 academic institutions. Key companies active in this space include F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, MedImmune and Pfizer.

Ureter or Ureteral Cancer: There are a total of nine products in development for this indication, by six companies and two academic institutions.

Which companies are the most active within each pipeline?

Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in this disease area?

Understand the overall pipeline, with an at-a-glance overview of all products in therapeutic development for each indication

Assess the products in development in granular detail, with an up-to-date overview of each individual pipeline program in each indication, and a comprehensive picture of recent updates and milestones for each

Analyze the companies, institutions and universities currently operating in the pipeline, and the products being fielded by each of these

Understand the composition of the pipeline in terms of molecule type, molecular target, mechanism of action and route of administration.

2 Introduction

2.1 Bladder and Ureter Cancer Report Coverage

2.2 Ureter Cancer - Overview

2.3 Bladder Cancer - Overview



3 Therapeutics Development

3.1 Ureter Cancer

3.2 Bladder Cancer



4 Therapeutics Assessment

4.1 Ureter Cancer

4.2 Bladder Cancer



5 Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

5.1 Ureter Cancer

5.2 Bladder Cancer



6 Dormant Projects

6.1 Bladder Cancer



7 Discontinued Products

7.1 Bladder Cancer



8 Product Development Milestones

8.1 Ureter Cancer

8.2 Bladder Cancer



9 Appendix

9.1 Methodology

9.2 Coverage

9.3 Secondary Research

9.4 Primary Research

9.5 Expert Panel Validation



