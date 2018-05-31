2018 ACCP Annual Meeting -- The Premiere Clinical Pharmacology Educational & Scientific Meeting

ASHBURN, Va., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Clinical Pharmacology (ACCP) is pleased to announce the 2018 ACCP Annual Meeting (#2018ACCP) which will be held September 23 – 25, 2018 at the Bethesda N Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in Bethesda, MD. We strongly encourage you to join us for this outstanding educational and scientific event! ACCP provides healthcare professionals and scientists with a forum to exchange knowledge and ideas that promote and expand the value of clinical pharmacology in healthcare and drug development.
Early Bird registration ends June 30, 2018, click here to learn more and register.
During this 3-day meeting you will find Symposium topics to include:
- Pharmacometrics
- Pediatrics
- Drug Development
- Patient Care
- Biostatistics
- Pharmacogenetics/Precision Medicine
- Novel Technologies
The Preliminary Program provides an overview of what to expect on each education packed day.
Otito Frances Iwuchukwu, RPh, PhD, Assistant Professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University School of Pharmacy in Florham Park, New Jersey shared her thoughts on the ACCP Annual Meeting, "The quality of the Workshops & Symposia presented at the ACCP Annual Meeting enables me to keep up-to-date with the latest breakthrough scientific research/knowledge in a small group setting. ACCP is truly a flagship society for Clinical Pharmacology."
ACCP is an accredited provider of Continuing Medical Education (CME) and Continuing Pharmacy Education (CPE) credits for our educational courses, provided to meeting attendees at no additional cost!
Register today because you don't want to miss this opportunity to learn, network and be part of this excellent, educational, scientific event in the clinical pharmacology community!
About ACCP
ACCP is a non-profit association providing ACCME & ACPE accredited Continuing Education, publications and career-enhancing opportunities to clinical pharmacology healthcare professionals.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-accp-annual-meeting----the-premiere-clinical-pharmacology-educational--scientific-meeting-300656918.html
SOURCE American College of Clinical Pharmacology
Share this article