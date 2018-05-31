2018 ACCP Annual Meeting -- The Premiere Clinical Pharmacology Educational & Scientific Meeting

Early Bird registration ends June 30, 2018, click here to learn more and register.

During this 3-day meeting you will find Symposium topics to include:

Pharmacometrics

Pediatrics

Drug Development

Patient Care

Biostatistics

Pharmacogenetics/Precision Medicine

Novel Technologies

The Preliminary Program provides an overview of what to expect on each education packed day.

Otito Frances Iwuchukwu, RPh, PhD, Assistant Professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University School of Pharmacy in Florham Park, New Jersey shared her thoughts on the ACCP Annual Meeting, "The quality of the Workshops & Symposia presented at the ACCP Annual Meeting enables me to keep up-to-date with the latest breakthrough scientific research/knowledge in a small group setting. ACCP is truly a flagship society for Clinical Pharmacology."

ACCP is an accredited provider of Continuing Medical Education (CME) and Continuing Pharmacy Education (CPE) credits for our educational courses, provided to meeting attendees at no additional cost!

Register today because you don't want to miss this opportunity to learn, network and be part of this excellent, educational, scientific event in the clinical pharmacology community!

About ACCP

ACCP is a non-profit association providing ACCME & ACPE accredited Continuing Education, publications and career-enhancing opportunities to clinical pharmacology healthcare professionals.

