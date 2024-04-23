2024 Annual Meeting of the American College of Clinical Pharmacology® - The Premier Clinical Pharmacology Educational & Scientific Meeting

"Transformative Solutions: Delivering on the Promise of Clinical Pharmacology for Patient Care"

ASHBURN, Va. , April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Clinical Pharmacology® (ACCP) is pleased to announce its 2024 ACCP Annual Meeting (#2024ACCP) will be held September 8 – 10, 2024. We encourage you to join us for this transformative educational and scientific event! ACCP provides healthcare professionals and scientists with a forum to exchange knowledge and ideas that promote and expand the value of clinical pharmacology in healthcare and drug development.

Dr. Dionna J. Green, President, ACCP stated, "I am pleased to formally invite you to the 2024ACCP Annual Meeting in Bethesda, MD! Come join this exceptional forum for an opportunity to build your professional network, reconnect with colleagues, and engage in a forward-looking and innovation-focused meeting program that will offer an array of exceptional scientific programming that provide insights into harnessing the power of clinical pharmacology in patient care ."

The 3-day meeting includes:

17 outstanding educational Symposia, three Hot Topic Sessions and a Plenary Session

2024 Trends in Drug Development Seminar on cutting-edge topics in preclinical and clinical drug development

Pre-meeting Workshop Physiologically-based Pharmacokinetic (PBPK) Analyses: A Workshop on Practical Applications in Clinical Drug Development

A series of events for Students, Trainees & Early-stage Professionals

2024 ACCP Recognition Award Winner presentations during Lunch & Awards Sessions

Evening Receptions & Poster Sessions on Sunday and Monday where Attendees can socialize & network, explore scientific Posters and meet with Exhibitors.

ACCP is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) and offers CME & CPE Credits at no additional cost to Attendees.

About ACCP

ACCP is a non-profit association providing accredited Continuing Education, publications and career-enhancing opportunities to clinical pharmacology healthcare professionals.

