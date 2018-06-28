2018 ADCOLOR Honorees, Nominees And Futures Announced At ADCOLOR Live!
The 12th Annual ADCOLOR Awards Takes Place September 23rd, 2018 in Los Angeles
NEW YORK, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, announced their 2018 Honorees and Nominees at ADCOLOR Live in the Facebook Live Studios.
The organization also announced the 2018 class of ADCOLOR FUTURES, a program that chooses the best and brightest professionals who are one to three years into their career to attend the annual conference and awards show which will take place September 21st through the 23rd at the J.W. Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.
The announcement took place at the Facebook Live Studios and was hosted by Dana Blair, on-air host, correspondent and entrepreneur, along with Tiffany R. Warren, ADCOLOR Founder and President.
The 12th Annual ADCOLOR Awards will highlight and honor the achievements of African-American, American Indian/Native American, Asian Pacific-American, Hispanic/Latino and LGBTQ professionals, as well as spotlighting diversity and inclusion champions in the creative industries.
"I'm so inspired by the collective talent, energy and passion among the 2018 Honorees, Nominees and FUTURES," said ADCOLOR Founder and President Tiffany R. Warren. "The 12th Annual ADCOLOR Awards in September will provide each of these individuals with the chance to express their 'Moment of Truth,' in line with this year's theme. I can't wait to celebrate their creativity and drive with our ADCOLOR community."
The ADCOLOR Award Nominees and Honorees are carefully selected from a large population of diverse influencers across the creative industries. The finalists are chosen by the individual's representation of ADCOLOR's motto, "Rise Up and Reach Back". Those honored not only excel in their own careers, but also give back to the community and support their peers. Their goal is to create a network of diverse professionals to encourage and celebrate one another.
Below you can find the full list of Nominees, Honorees and FUTURES for this year's ADCOLOR Awards.
2018 ADCOLOR Conference & Awards Sponsors
Microsoft Advertising, Omnicom Group, Apple, Cashmere Agency, DIAGEO, Google|YouTube, Oath: A Verizon Company, Procter & Gamble, BeatsbyDre, GSD&M, Viacom, Wieden+Kennedy, Squeaky, Digitas, Deutsch, HP, Pandora, 72andSunny, Apple Music, CoCentric, DAS Global Group of Companies, HBO, ESPN, NBCUniversal, and KBS Partners
2018 ADCOLOR Corporate Members
4A's, American Advertising Federation, Deutsch, Edelman, Omnicom Group, 72andSunny, BBDO, Dieste, Facebook, Publicis Groupe, Wieden+Kennedy, Advertising Club of NY, BET Networks, Droga5, Oath: A Verizon Company, TBWA\ Worldwide
About ADCOLOR®
ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org.
NOMINEES
The Ad of the Year
- Client: Proctor & Gamble Agency: BBDO New York – "The Talk"
- Client: United Nations' CERF (Central Emergency Response Fund) Agency: VML– "Another Silent Night"
- Client: Ancestry Agency: Droga5 New York – "Declaration Descendants"
- Client: MGM Resorts Agency: McCann New York – "Universal Love"
- Client: PepsiCo Agency: R/GA Chicago – "LIFEWTR Open Gallery: Art By A Woman"
Change Agent
- Danielle Skeen, Senior Account Manager, Midmarket & Strategic, Microsoft Advertising
- Elisha Greenwell, Brand Strategist, Facebook
- Abraham Asefaw, Founder & Director, The Pop-Up Agency
Rockstar
- Jamilah Lemieux, VP, News and Men's Programming, Interactive One
- Eunique Jones Gibson, Founder, Because of Them We Can
- Ayiko Broyard, EVP, Client Services, Walton Isaacson
Innovator
- Rodney Williams, CEO and Co-Founder, LISNR
- Troy Pryor, Founder & CEO, Creative Cypher
- Joshua Kissi, President & Co-Founder, TONL & Street Etiquette
Rising Star
- Morgan Hewitt, Client Solutions Manager, Facebook
- Juwan Wedderburn, Strategist, 72andSunny
- Nayantara Dutta, Trends Researcher, J. Walter Thompson
ADCOLOR in Tech
- Marlon Nichols, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Cross Culture Ventures
- CP McBee, Senior Sales Director, Microsoft Advertising
- Jolawn Victor, Group Product Manager, Accountant Segment, Intuit
MVP
- 72andSunny & DaVinci Schools
- Egami Group & BBDO
HONOREES
Legend Award
- Rich Dennis, Chief Experience Officer, Sundial Group (Shea Moisture)
- Ann Mukherjee, Chief Global Marketing Officer, SC Johnson
Catalyst Award
- Nina Shaw, Founding Partner, Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano & Co-Founder, Time's Up
- Tarana Burke, Founder, #MeToo Movement
Advocate Award
- Lydia Polgreen, Editor in Chief, HuffPost
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Lisa Quiroz Garcia, SVP, Cultural Investments and Chief Diversity Officer, Time Warner (1961-2018)
ADCOLOR/One Club Creative Award
- AJ Hassan, VP, Executive Creative Director, R/GA Chicago
- Shannon Washington, SVP, Creative Director, Deutsch
Special Recognition
- James Edmund Datri, Outgoing President & CEO, American Advertising Federation
Mr. ADCOLOR
- Leo Wong, Associate Director, Diversity & Engagement, McCann Worldgroup
Ms. ADCOLOR
- Michelle Almeida, Account Executive, Anomaly
FUTURES
- Aaron Francois, Assistant Analyst, Digital Investment, OMD USA
- Anjali Rao, Art Director, FCB New York
- Austin Ogletree, Partner Manager, Bing Ads, Microsoft
- Becca Ramos, Assistant Publisher, Wieden + Kennedy
- Blue Bookhard, Partner Manager, Facebook
- Brandon Heard, Brand Strategist, FutureBrand
- Brandon Clark, Account Manager, Microsoft
- Brit Fryer, Programming and Communications Coordinator, Athlete Ally
- Carlin Dixon, Account Planner, Marcus Thomas, LLC
- Chelsea Ceasor, 72U Creative Resident, 72andSunny
- Daniel Knapp, Product Marketing Manager, YouTube
- Dayana Dominguez, Assistant Account Executive, Geometry Global
- Destanee Bonds, Assistant Account Executive, McCann New York
- Ejeb Dema, Account Manager, Facebook
- Fanta Dicko, Performance Improvement Consultant, Ernst & Young
- Felix Navarro, Business Product Specialist Manager, Facebook
- Fontaine Bland, Assistant Account Executive, Ogilvy
- Gabriela Sosa, Social Media Coordinator, Dieste, Inc.
- Grace Sun, Creative Strategist, Facebook & Instagram
- Greg Hines, Social Media Strategist, MRM//McCann
- Iliana Ortega, Broadcast Production Coordinator, FCB New York
- Jack Sloman, Research & Analytics Strategist, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- Jesse Meza, Digital Team Lead, iProspect
- Joon (Jun Young) Park, Strategy Intern, Translation, LLC
- Kristen Ingram, PR Account Executive, FleishmanHillard
- Natalia Naranjo, Associate Media Planner, GroupeConnect
- Nicole Godreau, Sales Coordinator, Spotify
- Nikki Moorer, Media Planner, Ogilvy & Mather
- Nimra Haroon, Assistant Account Executive, GMMB
- Paanii Annan, Senior Account Executive, Leo Burnett
- Samyu Murali, Jr. Art Director, Wunderman
- Sandy Sanchez, Jr. Copywriter, McCann New York
- Sarah Dossani, Associate, Marketing Strategy & Analysis, SapientRazorfish
- Shelby Clayton, Account Manager, Twitter
- Taylor Reeves, Copywriting Resident, Ogilvy & Mather
- Taylor Brodie, Brand Strategist, Arnold Worldwide
- Tiona Langley, Producer, Google Creative Lab
- Xinyi Cherish Lee, Integrated Comms and Media Planner, Wieden + Kennedy
