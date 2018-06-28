2018 ADCOLOR Honorees, Nominees And Futures Announced At ADCOLOR Live!

NEW YORK, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, announced their 2018 Honorees and Nominees at ADCOLOR Live in the Facebook Live Studios.

The organization also announced the 2018 class of ADCOLOR FUTURES, a program that chooses the best and brightest professionals who are one to three years into their career to attend the annual conference and awards show which will take place September 21st through the 23rd at the J.W. Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

The announcement took place at the Facebook Live Studios and was hosted by Dana Blair, on-air host, correspondent and entrepreneur, along with Tiffany R. Warren, ADCOLOR Founder and President.

The 12th Annual ADCOLOR Awards will highlight and honor the achievements of African-American, American Indian/Native American, Asian Pacific-American, Hispanic/Latino and LGBTQ professionals, as well as spotlighting diversity and inclusion champions in the creative industries.

"I'm so inspired by the collective talent, energy and passion among the 2018 Honorees, Nominees and FUTURES," said ADCOLOR Founder and President Tiffany R. Warren. "The 12th Annual ADCOLOR Awards in September will provide each of these individuals with the chance to express their 'Moment of Truth,' in line with this year's theme. I can't wait to celebrate their creativity and drive with our ADCOLOR community."

The ADCOLOR Award Nominees and Honorees are carefully selected from a large population of diverse influencers across the creative industries. The finalists are chosen by the individual's representation of ADCOLOR's motto, "Rise Up and Reach Back". Those honored not only excel in their own careers, but also give back to the community and support their peers. Their goal is to create a network of diverse professionals to encourage and celebrate one another.

Below you can find the full list of Nominees, Honorees and FUTURES for this year's ADCOLOR Awards.

2018 ADCOLOR Conference & Awards Sponsors

Microsoft Advertising, Omnicom Group, Apple, Cashmere Agency, DIAGEO, Google|YouTube, Oath: A Verizon Company, Procter & Gamble, BeatsbyDre, GSD&M, Viacom, Wieden+Kennedy, Squeaky, Digitas, Deutsch, HP, Pandora, 72andSunny, Apple Music, CoCentric, DAS Global Group of Companies, HBO, ESPN, NBCUniversal, and KBS Partners

2018 ADCOLOR Corporate Members

4A's, American Advertising Federation, Deutsch, Edelman, Omnicom Group, 72andSunny, BBDO, Dieste, Facebook, Publicis Groupe, Wieden+Kennedy, Advertising Club of NY, BET Networks, Droga5, Oath: A Verizon Company, TBWA\ Worldwide

About ADCOLOR®

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org.

NOMINEES

The Ad of the Year

Client: Proctor & Gamble Agency: BBDO New York – "The Talk"

Agency: – Client: United Nations' CERF (Central Emergency Response Fund) Agency: VML– " Another Silent Night"

Agency: Client: Ancestry Agency: Droga5 New York – " Declaration Descendants"

Agency: – " Client: MGM Resorts Agency: McCann New York – " Universal Love"

Agency: – " Client: PepsiCo Agency: R/GA Chicago – "LIFEWTR Open Gallery: Art By A Woman"

Change Agent

Danielle Skeen , Senior Account Manager, Midmarket & Strategic, Microsoft Advertising

Senior Account Manager, Midmarket & Strategic, Microsoft Advertising Elisha Greenwell , Brand Strategist, Facebook

Brand Strategist, Facebook Abraham Asefaw , Founder & Director, The Pop-Up Agency

Rockstar

Jamilah Lemieux , VP, News and Men's Programming, Interactive One

VP, News and Men's Programming, Interactive One Eunique Jones Gibson , Founder, Because of Them We Can

Founder, Because of Them We Can Ayiko Broyard , EVP, Client Services, Walton Isaacson

Innovator

Rodney Williams , CEO and Co-Founder, LISNR

CEO and Co-Founder, LISNR Troy Pryor , Founder & CEO, Creative Cypher

Founder & CEO, Creative Cypher Joshua Kissi , President & Co-Founder, TONL & Street Etiquette

Rising Star

Morgan Hewitt , Client Solutions Manager, Facebook

Client Solutions Manager, Facebook Juwan Wedderburn , Strategist, 72andSunny

Strategist, 72andSunny Nayantara Dutta , Trends Researcher, J. Walter Thompson

ADCOLOR in Tech

Marlon Nichols , Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Cross Culture Ventures

, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Cross Culture Ventures CP McBee, Senior Sales Director, Microsoft Advertising

Senior Sales Director, Microsoft Advertising Jolawn Victor, Group Product Manager, Accountant Segment, Intuit

MVP

72andSunny & DaVinci Schools

Egami Group & BBDO

HONOREES

Legend Award

Rich Dennis , Chief Experience Officer, Sundial Group (Shea Moisture)

Chief Experience Officer, Sundial Group (Shea Moisture) Ann Mukherjee , Chief Global Marketing Officer, SC Johnson

Catalyst Award

Nina Shaw , Founding Partner, Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano & Co-Founder, Time's Up

Founding Partner, & Lezcano & Co-Founder, Time's Up Tarana Burke , Founder, #MeToo Movement

Advocate Award

Lydia Polgreen , Editor in Chief, HuffPost

Lifetime Achievement Award

Lisa Quiroz Garcia , SVP, Cultural Investments and Chief Diversity Officer, Time Warner (1961-2018)

ADCOLOR/One Club Creative Award

AJ Hassan, VP, Executive Creative Director, R/GA Chicago

VP, Executive Creative Director, R/GA Shannon Washington , SVP, Creative Director, Deutsch

Special Recognition

James Edmund Datri , Outgoing President & CEO, American Advertising Federation

Mr. ADCOLOR

Leo Wong , Associate Director, Diversity & Engagement, McCann Worldgroup

Ms. ADCOLOR

Michelle Almeida , Account Executive, Anomaly

FUTURES

Aaron Francois , Assistant Analyst, Digital Investment, OMD USA

Assistant Analyst, Digital Investment, OMD Anjali Rao , Art Director, FCB New York

Art Director, FCB New York Austin Ogletree , Partner Manager, Bing Ads, Microsoft

Partner Manager, Bing Ads, Microsoft Becca Ramos , Assistant Publisher, Wieden + Kennedy

Assistant Publisher, Wieden + Kennedy Blue Bookhard, Partner Manager, Facebook

Partner Manager, Facebook Brandon Heard , Brand Strategist, FutureBrand

Brand Strategist, FutureBrand Brandon Clark , Account Manager, Microsoft

Account Manager, Microsoft Brit Fryer , Programming and Communications Coordinator, Athlete Ally

Programming and Communications Coordinator, Athlete Ally Carlin Dixon , Account Planner, Marcus Thomas , LLC

, Account Planner, , LLC Chelsea Ceasor , 72U Creative Resident, 72andSunny

72U Creative Resident, 72andSunny Daniel Knapp , Product Marketing Manager, YouTube

Product Marketing Manager, YouTube Dayana Dominguez , Assistant Account Executive, Geometry Global

Assistant Account Executive, Geometry Global Destanee Bonds , Assistant Account Executive, McCann New York

Assistant Account Executive, McCann New York Ejeb Dema, Account Manager, Facebook

Account Manager, Facebook Fanta Dicko , Performance Improvement Consultant, Ernst & Young

Performance Improvement Consultant, Ernst & Young Felix Navarro , Business Product Specialist Manager, Facebook

Business Product Specialist Manager, Facebook Fontaine Bland , Assistant Account Executive, Ogilvy

Assistant Account Executive, Ogilvy Gabriela Sosa , Social Media Coordinator, Dieste, Inc.

Social Media Coordinator, Dieste, Inc. Grace Sun , Creative Strategist, Facebook & Instagram

Creative Strategist, Facebook & Instagram Greg Hines , Social Media Strategist, MRM//McCann

Social Media Strategist, MRM//McCann Iliana Ortega , Broadcast Production Coordinator, FCB New York

Broadcast Production Coordinator, FCB New York Jack Sloman , Research & Analytics Strategist, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Research & Analytics Strategist, Goodby Silverstein & Partners Jesse Meza , Digital Team Lead, iProspect

Digital Team Lead, iProspect Joon ( Jun Young) Park , Strategy Intern, Translation, LLC

Strategy Intern, Translation, LLC Kristen Ingram , PR Account Executive, FleishmanHillard

, PR Account Executive, FleishmanHillard Natalia Naranjo , Associate Media Planner, GroupeConnect

Associate Media Planner, GroupeConnect Nicole Godreau , Sales Coordinator, Spotify

Sales Coordinator, Spotify Nikki Moorer , Media Planner, Ogilvy & Mather

Media Planner, Ogilvy & Mather Nimra Haroon, Assistant Account Executive, GMMB

Assistant Account Executive, GMMB Paanii Annan, Senior Account Executive, Leo Burnett

Senior Account Executive, Samyu Murali, Jr. Art Director, Wunderman

Jr. Art Director, Wunderman Sandy Sanchez , Jr. Copywriter, McCann New York

Jr. Copywriter, McCann New York Sarah Dossani , Associate, Marketing Strategy & Analysis, SapientRazorfish

Associate, Marketing Strategy & Analysis, SapientRazorfish Shelby Clayton, Account Manager, Twitter

Account Manager, Twitter Taylor Reeves , Copywriting Resident, Ogilvy & Mather

Copywriting Resident, Ogilvy & Mather Taylor Brodie , Brand Strategist, Arnold Worldwide

Brand Strategist, Arnold Worldwide Tiona Langley , Producer, Google Creative Lab

Producer, Google Creative Lab Xinyi Cherish Lee , Integrated Comms and Media Planner, Wieden + Kennedy

