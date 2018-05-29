2018 Boutique Law Firm of the Year Award - Lucosky Brookman LLP honored by Acquisition International Global Media

The "Boutique Law Firm of the Year" award recognizes a law firm with substantial experience in the areas of mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance. Comprehensive analysis and research is undertaken when determining the recipients of this award. The award is presented to a law firm and its attorneys whom have demonstrated exceptional overall performance during the past year, as well as outstanding efforts and achievements identifying, coordinating and completing important transactions. Special consideration is given to such factors as performance, growth, innovation and thoughtful leadership.

"We are honored to have received this award," said Managing Partner, Joe Lucosky. "It is a pleasure to know that our tireless efforts on behalf of our clients do not go un-noticed. We pledge to continue working diligently for our clients as we seek to assist them with additional sophisticated and accretive transactions."

ABOUT LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP

Lucosky Brookman is a corporate finance and securities law firm with offices in New York and New Jersey, representing both domestic and international clients in sophisticated corporate and securities transactions, mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured lending transactions, PIPEs and general corporate matters. The Firm provides a broad range of legal services within each of its Corporate, Securities, Mergers & Acquisitions, Banking & Finance, Business Planning & Start-Up, and Litigation & Arbitration practice areas.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING

This press release may be considered advertising under the rules of some states. Prior results cannot and do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

