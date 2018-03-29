2018 Chrysler Pacifica Named Best Minivan in New York Daily News Autos Awards for Second Consecutive Year

Winners were selected by a jury of 12 automotive journalists based on superior design, engineering, innovation, value and dynamism

All 2018 Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid models feature standard SafetyTec Group, which includes ParkSense Rear Park Assist with Stop, Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection

The Chrysler Pacifica – the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017 – reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain

The 2018 Chrysler Pacifica was named the best minivan for the second year in a row by the New York Daily News Autos team in the newspaper's third annual Auto Awards.

A jury of 12 automotive journalists evaluated vehicles and selected this year's winners of the New York Daily News Autos (DNA) awards. The panel of jurors was given a single, overarching directive: within each category, rank the vehicles in the order that you would recommend them to your family members, friends and co-workers.



"Redesigned just last year, the Pacifica is great minivan made even better by wider availability of its optional plug-in hybrid drivetrain and newly enhanced value equation, and, thus, is a repeat champ," said Christian Wardlaw, New York Daily News Autos Editor. "For 2018, Chrysler focused on adding value to its award winner by introducing new trims, as well as offering more standard and optional features at lower price points. Families will further appreciate added amenities, especially in the safety department with all 2018 Pacificas equipped with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and rear park assist with automatic braking."



In choosing the winners in a multitude of vehicle classes, the New York Daily News Autos team nominated models that best represent the "DNA" of a specific segment. The cars, SUVs, trucks and minivans that win DNA awards not only contain the core requirements and characteristics necessary to credibly serve their expected functions, but also reflect superior genetic makeup in terms of design, engineering, innovation, value and dynamism.

As the original creator of the minivan 35 years ago, FCA US LLC continues to transform the segment with firsts, notching 78 innovations through the first five minivan generations. With the introduction of the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid, FCA US adds 37 minivan firsts to its portfolio for an unprecedented total of 115 innovations in the segment, including the industry's first minivan available as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

The Chrysler Pacifica – the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017 – reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode and 33 miles of all-electric range. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid are no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today's families.

The Chrysler Pacifica lineup is expanding for 2018 with the addition of the S Appearance Package, which offers a customized, athletic look featuring black accents inside and out. The Chrysler Pacifica also receives additional updates for the 2018 model year, including standard SafetyTec across all gas and hybrid models, and upgraded Uconnect 4 systems with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

