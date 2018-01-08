2018 Civic and CR-V Overall Winners in AutoWeb’s Buyer’s Choice Awards as Honda Leads All Brands with Seven Awards

Honda topped the following categories:

Best Car of the Year: 2018 Honda Civic

Best Utility Vehicle of the Year: 2018 Honda CR-V

Best Compact Vehicle of the Year: 2018 Honda Civic

Best Hatchback of the Year: 2018 Honda Fit

Best Sedan of the Year: 2018 Honda Accord

Best Van of the Year: 2018 Honda Odyssey

Best Small SUV of the Year: 2018 Honda CR-V

Of the winning Honda vehicles, the Accord and Odyssey are all-new for 2018 and bring segment-leading levels of safety performance, comfort, premium feature content, technology and dynamic performance. The completely redesigned and reengineered 10th-generation Civic series of sedan, coupe, hatchback, Si and Type R introduced over the past couple of years comprises the most diverse and innovative lineup in Civic's 44-year history. The top-selling and benchmark setting CR-V was all-new as a 2017 model and posted its best ever year in 2017 with sales of almost 378,000. The 2018 Fit received a sporty update with refreshed styling and chassis and feature content improvements.

