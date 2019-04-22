2018 CSR report highlights CenturyLink's commitment to environmental sustainability on Earth Day and every day

MONROE, La., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with Earth Day April 22, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is releasing its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, which details how CenturyLink is making a positive difference in the world and in the communities the company serves. The CSR report also highlights the company's progress toward its long-term targets for greenhouse gas, carbon emissions reduction and how the company manages its impact on the environment.

CenturyLink celebrates Earth Day 2019 with customers and technology leaders around the world.

CenturyLink's 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility brochure: http://www.centurylink.com/asset/aboutus/downloads/community/Corporate-Social-Responsibility-Report.pdf

In 2018, CenturyLink received some of the industry's most prestigious environmental awards, including:

Barron's Top 100 most sustainable companies in the U.S.

EcoVadis Silver Class Company

FTSE4Good Index Series

CDP's Climate Change A List of 2018 for the former Level 3 carbon footprint of facilities

"CenturyLink actively works to help ensure the long-term health of the environment. As part of our efforts, we are joining with other technology companies and consumers who are focusing on the sustainable use of resources," said Michael Beekman, CIH CSP, CenturyLink's director of global environment, health, and safety. "Through our involvement in efforts ranging from energy efficiency and the use of renewables to minimizing waste through reduction, re-use, and recycling, we further our commitment to improve lives by being a good citizen and neighbor in the communities where we work and live."

Some of CenturyLink's environmental initiatives highlighted in its 2018 CSR report include: disclosing the company's global climate change mitigation activities through the CDP, reducing carbon emissions by purchasing renewable energy and investing in facility efficiency improvements and new technologies around the world, and improving energy efficiency by partnering with other service providers to reduce energy consumption in the products purchased by the company.

The report also includes information about the CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams Foundation Teachers and Technology grants program, which supports STEM education, an annual food drive to fight hunger and CenturyLink's diversity, inclusion and belonging programs.

