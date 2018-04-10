2018 Dodge Charger Wins Edmunds Best Retained Value® Award

"Buying a new car is a huge financial decision, and our 2018 Edmunds Best Retained Value Awards are designed to help shoppers discover the vehicles that can help them get the most out of their investment," said Avi Steinlauf, Edmunds' CEO. "This year's winners underscore a commitment to quality and reliability, and are good bets to hold their value over the course of ownership."

The 2018 Edmunds Best Retained Value Awards are determined based on the qualifying new models that have the highest projected private-party residual value five years after their launch, expressed as a percentage of their initial True Market Value®.

To be considered for a model-level award, a vehicle must be a 2018 model year, have launched before December 31, 2017, and account in January 2018 for at least 25 percent of the average sales for the models that fall in its award segment. To be eligible to win a brand-level award, an automaker must have eligible vehicles competing in at least four of the 17 award segments.

About Dodge Charger

With the quickest, fastest and most powerful sedan in the world to efficient V-6 power and all-wheel-drive capability, the Dodge Charger lineup is designed and engineered to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence as America's only four-door muscle car. Dodge Charger's rear-wheel-drive architecture enables a model lineup highlighted by extensive performance-driven powertrains with the latest technology under the hood and behind the wheel – further building on the Dodge brand's promise to deliver American performance machines with world-class power, efficiency, technology, authentic materials and standout styling.

For 2018, Dodge repositions its Charger model lineup on vehicles equipped with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6, now offering the SXT, SXT Plus, which is available with and without leather seating, and the GT and GT Plus equipped with the segment's most advanced all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. Offering a sleek and aggressive look on all models, the performance exterior is now available on the SXT Plus with Super Track Pak, which includes Nappa/Alcantara performance seats, while the GT AWD comes standard with a Gloss Black fascia applique and 19-inch aluminum wheels.

Dodge Charger offers a full range of fuel-efficient and powerful engine options. Standard on every Charger model is the innovative TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. The award-winning 3.6-liter V-6 Pentastar engine delivers up to 30 miles per gallon (mpg) on SXT models and up to 27 mpg on GT models.

The legendary 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 on the R/T and Daytona models delivers 370 horsepower. The 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 punches out a best-in-class, naturally aspirated 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque in the R/T Scat Pack, Daytona 392 and SRT 392 models.

As quickest, fastest and most powerful sedan in the world, the 6.2-liter supercharged Charger SRT Hellcat delivers 707 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque and for 2018 adds new grille and fender badges, a new Matte Vapor wheel finish option, optional black, orange and gunmetal Brembo brake calipers, new Demonic Red Laguna seating and a new red IP badge.

About Edmunds

Edmunds is the leading car information and shopping platform, helping millions of visitors each month find their perfect car. With products such as Edmunds Your Price, Your Lease and Used+, shoppers can buy smarter with instant, upfront prices for cars and trucks currently for sale at more than 13,000 dealer franchises across the U.S. Edmunds' in-house team of unbiased car-shopping experts provide industry-leading vehicle reviews and shopping tips. Edmunds has a 20-year-old forums community of car shoppers and enthusiasts, where members can get shopping advice and learn what others are buying and leasing cars for. The company is regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune and Great Place to Work. Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California, and has a satellite office in downtown Detroit, Michigan.

About Dodge//SRT

Dodge//SRT offers a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out in their own segments. Dodge is FCA North America's mainstream performance brand, and SRT is positioned as the ultimate performance halo of the Dodge brand, together creating a complete and balanced performance brand with one vision and one voice.

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge, who founded the company in 1914. Their influence continues today. New for 2018, the 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, the fastest quarter-mile production car in the world and most powerful muscle car ever, is taking the world by storm, along with the new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV, and the 707-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody. These new SRT ultimate performance models join a brand lineup that includes the Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Charger and Challenger, including the 707-horsepower Challenger SRT Hellcat and the Charger SRT Hellcat, the quickest, fastest and most powerful sedan in the world.

