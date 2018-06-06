2018 Dodge Durango Named Official Winter SUV of the Year at Annual New England Motor Press Association Winter Vehicle Driving Event

FCA US LLC brand vehicles cleaned up at the eighth annual Winter Vehicle Competition hosted by the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA), taking home more awards than any other manufacturer at the annual event.

The 2018 Dodge Durango was honored with the NEMPA Official Winter SUV of the Year award. The all-new 2018 Jeep® Wrangler, 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and 2018 Ram 1500 won their respective categories.

"The Durango has the ability to handle everything New England weather can throw at it," said John Paul, NEMPA president. "With seating for seven, engine choices that can satisfy just about any buyer and the ability to negotiate roads less traveled, the Durango was the clear choice for the NEMPA Official Winter SUV of the Year. Once again, Jeep had a strong showing with the Grand Cherokee being a perennial winner and when powered by a 707-horsepower engine, it blows away the competition. The Wrangler, from its earliest days to the latest version available today, is legendary. The Ram 1500 was an easy choice from NEMPA members, thanks in part to its controlled, comfortable ride, powertrain choices and interiors that can rival some luxury cars. The Ram 1500 can be summed up in three words: capable, comfortable and powerful."

The New England Motor Press Association also enjoyed the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee Trackhawk as the brand took home the Heritage and Extreme Vehicle awards, respectively. The 2018 Ram 1500 earned glowing remarks from NEMPA members and took home top honors in the Pickup Truck segment.

NEMPA members evaluated a wide variety of vehicles from various manufacturers that covered several categories. Journalists cycled through each vehicle throughout New England leading up to the official day of testing and scoring that took place in February at NEMPA headquarters in Middleborough, Mass.

About New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA)

The New England Motor Press Association was founded in 1987 to coordinate professional media coverage of the auto industry in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont, whose 14.5 million citizens have unique demographics and automotive preferences. NEMPA's media members appear on network and cable TV, on the Internet and radio, and in regional and national newspapers and magazines. For more information, please visit: www.nempa.org.

About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA, the eighth-largest automaker in the world based on total annual vehicle sales, is an international automotive group. FCA is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

