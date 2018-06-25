2018 Emerging Technologies to Detect Freshness of Produce: A Closer Look at 7 Emerging Technologies

Emerging Technologies to Detect Freshness of Produce highlights the key sensor technologies leveraged for detecting the freshness of produce. The report also offers insights on global products, developments in sensors for determining fruit ripeness and for predicting shelf life of fruits and vegetables during transportation. The scope of the report is focused on sensors suitable for detecting volatile organic compounds (VOCs) (i.e., Ethylene is a key sensing parameter) to indicate ripening or decay of fruits and vegetables and also to indicate if a commodity is near the end of its shelf life.



Advancements in sensor technologies have created opportunities for fruits and vegetables producers to discover a wide range of solutions for food safety and food monitoring applications. Reduction in wastage, optimization of produce, reduction in cost, and adoption of smart devices are encouraging advancements in the food industry.



Sensors are playing a vital role in food monitoring and a number of technologies have evolved to monitor the freshness of produce. Apart from remotely monitoring, it is essential for the detection of chemicals for determining the freshness of fruits and vegetables.



The report covers impact of technologies such as Electronic nose, hyperspectral and multispectral imaging, RGB camera, microwave imaging, near infrared spectrometer, electrochemical sensors and calorimetric sensors.



Key questions addressed in the technology and innovation report includes the following:

What are the various types of sensor technologies used for freshness detection?

What are the benefits and applications of the technology?

What are the factors influencing the need for sensor technologies for fruits and vegetables freshness detection?

What are future growth opportunities for key sensing technologies used for freshness detection?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Ethylene proves to be vital for monitoring ripeness of fruits

1.5 Presence of high levels of ethylene directly influences the shelf life of the produce

1.6 Impact of oxygen, carbon dioxide and other gases on fruits

1.7 Electronic Nose detects ethylene and other VOCs suitable for ripeness detection



2. Need for Detecting Fruit Ripeness

2.1 Freshness Detection in Fruits and Vegetables- A Brief Snapshot

2.2 Challenges in Monitoring Fruit Ripeness During Transport are Complex

2.3 Other Challenges in Monitoring Fruit Ripeness are associated with levels of ethylene and ripening stage correlation

2.4 Emerging Technologies Suitable for the Detection of Freshness of Produce



3. Electronic Nose

3.1 VOCs (i.e., Ethylene) Crucial in Identifying Ripeness of Produce, Particularly Climacteric Fruits

3.2 Climacteric fruits are known to produce higher ethylene than non-climacteric fruits

3.3 Electronic Noses have Opportunities for Detecting VOCS in Ripening or Decaying Fruits and Vegetables

3.4 Electronic Noses Using Tin/Metal Oxide Semiconductor Sensors



4. Hyperspectral and Multispectral Imaging

4.1 Hyperspectral and Multispectral Imaging integrate the advantages of imaging and spectroscopy technologies

4.2 Limitations in Hyperspectral and Multispectral Imaging



5. RGB Camera

5.1 RGB Cameras offer accurate images which can be used for recording conditions



6. Microwave Imaging

6.1 Microwave technology aids in the measurement of the entire structure of the produce

6.2 Limitations in Microwave Imaging



7. Near Infrared Spectrometry

7.1 Near Infrared Spectrometry are suitable for analyzing spectral fingerprint of target

7.2 Limitations of NIR Spectrometry

7.3 Visible/Near Infrared Spectrometric DA Meter

7.4 Significance of Nondispersive (NDIR) Absorption Spectroscopy in Freshness Detection of Produce

7.5 Determination of Fruit Ripeness Using Ultraviolet Spectrometry by Measuring Fluorescence of Chlorophyll



8. Electrochemical Sensor

8.1 Electrocatalytic Electrochemical Sensor offers sensitivity and portability suitable for ethylene detection



9. Calorimetric Sensor

9.1 Colorimetric Sensing can also Prove to be a Suitable Technology for Freshness Detection



10. Other Technologies to Measure Fruit or Vegetable Maturity or Ripeness

10.1 Capability of Ultrasonic Sensing for freshness detection

10.2 Capability of Micro Gas Chromatography for freshness detection

10.3 Capability of Photoacoustic Spectroscopy for freshness detection

10.4 Capability of Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) for freshness detection

10.5 Laser Biospeckle Measurements for Freshness Detection

10.6 Additional Methods to Measure Fruit Maturity or Ripeness



11. Ranking of Key Technologies suitable for detecting Fruit/Vegetable Ripeness

11.1 Electrochemical and gas chromatography are highly suitable for determination of fruit ripeness

11.2 Cost effective E-Nose will have potential in the determination of produce freshness

11.3 NIR Spectroscopy will have a potential as a cost-effective solution of determining fruit ripeness

11.4 Hyperspectral imaging has the capability to acquire large amount of information needed for freshness detection

11.5 UV fluorescence measures chlorophyll from the fruits' skin for freshness detection

11.6 X-Ray and Terahertz Imaging are the other technologies which have a potential for freshness detection

11.7 RGB and photoacoustic spectroscopy are being investigated for quality inspection

11.8 CRDS offers measurement using near infrared laser



12. Conclusions and Strategic Recommendations

12.1 Affordability and accuracy are some of the key parameters expected from sensing technologies for freshness detection

12.2 Sensing of ethylene aids in identifying the ripeness of fruits and vegetables

12.3 Traditional ethylene measuring techniques have been expensive and laborious

12.4 E-noses can be suitable for comparing VOCs suitable for detecting fruit ripeness



13. Industry Contacts

13.1 Industry Contacts

