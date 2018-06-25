2018 FEW (Food, Energy and Water) Nexus

With unprecedented increase in the global population, dependency on primary resources including water, food and energy also increases. This has resulted in the rapid dwindling of resources at a greater rate which cannot meet the increasing demands of the rising global population. Therefore, it is necessary to promote sustainable technologies that stimulate the optimized utilization of water in order to increase the production of energy and food.

Thus, this Global research report is based on Water-Energy-Food Nexus which provides the ideal fusion of technologies and stakeholders involved, converging to provide sustainable solutions that can transform the utilization of primary resources in the future. The research report also focuses on the crucial relationship between water, energy and food and brings out the key developments and connection between water-energy, water-food and food-energy. The report also deeply discusses about the technology convergence associated with water, food and energy and also discusses about the various tools to analyze the water, energy, and food nexus.

The report also provides more information on the key region wise future opportunities that can sustainably maintain the water , energy and food nexus and also provides more information the future technology roadmap which can enhance the nexus scenario.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Objectives and Scope

1.2 Research Process and Methodology

1.3 Key Findings



2. Water-Energy-Food Nexus

2.1 Overview of Water-Energy-Food Nexus

2.2 Water-Energy-Food Nexus Challenges:

2.2 Effects of Direct and Virtual Water Trade on Food Supplies

2.3 Interaction of Water-Energy-Food Nexus



3. Overview: Water-Energy Nexus

3.1 Introduction: Water-Energy Challenges

3.2 Water Energy Interconnection

3.3 Technology Overview

3.4 Technology Convergence 1

3.5 Technology Convergence 2

3.6 Key Developments in Water-Energy Nexus

3.7 Stakeholders/Innovators Addressing Water-Energy Challenge

3.8 Region wise Opportunity Evaluation

3.9 Technology Impact Roadmap



4. Overview: Energy-Food Nexus

4.1 Introduction: Energy-Food Challenges

4.2 Energy-Food Interconnection

4.3 Technology Overview

4.4 Technology Convergence 1: High Yielding Urban Farming

4.5 Key Developments in Energy-Food Nexus

4.6 Stakeholders/Innovators Addressing Energy-Food Challenge

4.7 Opportunity Evaluation for Regions

4.8 Technology Impact Roadmap



5. Overview: Food-Water Nexus

5.1 Introduction: Food-Water Challenges

5.2 Food Water Interconnection

5.3 Technology Overview

5.4 Numerous Technological Tools Used for Water-Food-Energy Nexus

5.5 Technology Convergence: Smart Data-based Urban Farming

5.6 Key Developments in Food-Water Nexus

5.7 Stakeholders/Innovators Addressing Food-Water Challenge

5.8 Opportunity Evaluation for Regions

5.9 Technology Impact Roadmap



6. Water-Energy-Food Nexus Tools

6.1 Overview of Water-Energy-Food Nexus Tools

6.2 Description of Nexus Tools

6.3 Evaluation of Nexus Tools



7. Appendix

7.1 Key Patents Covering Water-Energy Nexus

7.2 Key Patents Covering Energy-Food Nexus

7.3 Key Patents Covering Food-Water Nexus

7.4 Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sqfdvh/2018_few_food?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-few-food-energy-and-water-nexus-300671430.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

