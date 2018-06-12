2018 Fiat 500L Named 'Best Economic Performance' by Automotive Science Group

Fiat 500L offers the best value and economic performance of any model-year 2018 wagon, and is lowest priced vehicle in its class with an MSRP of $20,995 , in annual study

The 2018 Fiat 500L has been awarded "Best Economic Performance" vehicle by the Automotive Science Group (ASG) in its 2018 Automotive Performance Index (API) study.

ASG's annual study found that the 2018 Fiat 500L offers the best value and economic performance of any model-year 2018 wagon.

"The Fiat 500L stood out in the 2018 ASG study with its best-in-class economic performance, holding the lowest retail price and operating costs in a hyper-competitive segment," said Colby Self, Managing Director at ASG.

According to ASG's annual study, the 500L is the lowest priced vehicle in its class with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $20,995. ASG also found the 500L takes advantage of vehicle light-weighting strategies that maximize operational efficiency, coming in as the lightest vehicle architecture in its class and 590 pounds less than the average vehicle in its competitive segment. Less resources translate into a reduced environmental footprint, increased operational efficiency and reduced life-cycle operating costs.



In ASG's data-driven automotive assessment, the 500L outperformed all vehicles in its class, holding claim to the lowest cost of ownership when considering purchase and operating costs across the first 6.5 years of its lifecycle (87,594 miles is the average time and vehicle miles traveled by the average new car buyer).

The 500L's significant weight advantage, combined with its best-in-class retail price and a fuel economy rating that is on par with its more expensive counterparts, led to a combined total cost savings of 35 percent over the initial 6.5 years of vehicle ownership, when compared with the average vehicle in its class.

The 2018 Fiat 500L includes a new front and rear fascia design, bodyside molding design, wheel designs, daytime running light lens and rear-side reflector design.

Inside, a revamped interior adds to customer convenience and ease of use with features that include:

Thin-film transistor (TFT) cluster display

Improved center console with relocated cup holders, new gear shifter and new parking brake handle

Additional USB port

LED interior ambient lighting

New steering wheel and HVAC control knob positions

New technology features include the Uconnect 4 system standard on all 2018 Fiat 500L models, which includes a 7-inch display and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, as well as the ParkView rear backup camera delivering additional driver convenience.

The 2018 Fiat 500L is available in FIAT studios now.

About the Fiat 500L

Building on the style, efficiency and driving enjoyment that has made the Fiat 500 an icon, the 2018 Fiat 500L expands the Cinquecento's appeal by offering 42 percent extra interior space with comfortable seating for five, engaging driving dynamics and a 160-horsepower 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo engine, all wrapped in contemporary Italian design.

About Automotive Science Group

The Automotive Science Group (ASG) is a research group founded by Eco-innovations, LLC, an environmental policy consultancy established in 2007. ASG is changing the way we define value in today's automotive marketplace by providing life-cycle data-driven findings that help consumers make purchasing decisions that are ecologically sustainable, socially equitable and economically viable.



About FIAT Brand

The FIAT brand stands for discovery through passionate self-expression. That philosophy is embodied by the iconic Fiat 500 or Cinquecento – a small car that lives big. Italian at heart and rooted in a rich heritage, the 500 is sold in more than 100 countries and is synonymous with modern, simple design blending form, function, technology and a pride of ownership that is genuine.



In North America, the Fiat 500 was introduced in March 2011 and was soon followed by the Fiat 500c (Cabrio), the high-performance Fiat 500 Abarth and Abarth Cabrio, the fully electric Fiat 500e, the five-passenger Fiat 500L and the all-wheel-drive 500X crossover. The FIAT brand continues to expand with the introduction of the Fiat 124 Spider, a revival of the iconic roadster that combines Italian style, performance and engaging driving dynamics.

