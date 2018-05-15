2018 Genesis G80 Sport Earns Five-Star Overall NHTSA Safety Rating

To qualify for the prestigious, five-star rating, the G80 Sport excelled in the NHTSA evaluation, earning top marks in front driver-side and passenger-side protection, side barrier and pole impact, and rollover mitigation. Genesis provides a comprehensive suite of segment-leading safety features that work to minimize risk and maximize protection for the driver, passengers and fellow drivers and pedestrians. Some of these advanced safety features include:

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection

Smart Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross-traffic Alert

Lane Keep Assist

Driver Attention Alert

Dynamic Bending Light with High Beam Assist

In prior testing by NHTSA, the G80 sedan also received five-star honors. In addition, both the G80 and the flagship G90 sedans were commended as "Top Safety Pick+" choices by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in 2017.

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. A total of six new Genesis models will launch by 2021 and will compete with the world's most renowned luxury car brands. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. In 2017, Genesis received accolades from leading third-party media and analysts, including ALG, GOOD DESIGN, J.D. Power, and Strategic Vision.

