GENESIS AND THE COUNCIL OF FASHION DESIGNERS OF AMERICA ANNOUNCE THREE RISING DESIGNERS FOR SECOND ANNUAL DESIGN + INNOVATION GRANT

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced the three designers who will compete in the second annual CFDA | Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Grant. The chosen designers will once again enter a five-month challenge and embark on a journey to curate a unique fashion collection inspired by their Asian heritage.

Beginning September 4th, the challenge will provide designers with access to a board of mentors from the fashion and business industries, allowing them to engage with and receive guidance from each expert throughout the design process. The designers will also be given a $40,000 grant from Genesis House to fund their collections. The three designers selected are:

Bach Mai – a Vietnamese-American designer known for his eponymous brand which has quickly become a red carpet favorite. Bach Mai is a luxury ready-to-wear and made-to-order collection with couture aspirations, emphasizing irreverent glamour and unabashed femininity.

– a Vietnamese-American designer known for his eponymous brand which has quickly become a red carpet favorite. Bach Mai is a luxury ready-to-wear and made-to-order collection with couture aspirations, emphasizing irreverent glamour and unabashed femininity. Dauphinette – a luxury womenswear and accessories brand founded by Olivia Cheng , known for its use of unconventional materials and incorporating upcycling into the global luxury fashion vernacular.

– a luxury womenswear and accessories brand founded by , known for its use of unconventional materials and incorporating upcycling into the global luxury fashion vernacular. Kozaburo – originally from Tokyo , Kozaburo Akasaka's namesake menswear brand is centered around the creative philosophy of global individualism and sensitivity in desolation. The Kozaburo brand is grounded in designs inspired by the idea of journeying between the East and West and features past collaborations with companies such as Snow Peak, Wrangler, Schott, and Vibram Five Fingers.

"Bach Mai, Dauphinette, and Kozaburo are pushing the boundaries of fashion with their innovative designs," said Rachel Espersen, executive director of brand experience at Genesis House and Studios, Genesis Motor America. "Entering the second year of the AAPI Design + Innovation Grant with the CFDA, we are thrilled to showcase the creativity and vision of these designers and look forward to seeing how their unique perspectives will transform the industry."

During the program, the designers will receive guidance from industry experts and mentors, assisting them in honing their creative vision and developing their collection while providing invaluable advice for their business. Program mentors and advisory board members include Alina Cho (Journalist), Eva Chen (vice president of fashion, Meta), Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim (founders, Monse), Jodie Chan (vice president of global marketing & communications, Carolina Herrera), Rachel Espersen (executive director, Genesis Brand Experience, Genesis House & Studio), Sandra Park (vice president merchandise manager - Menswear, Saks), Stephanie Horton (senior director global marketing, Google), Steven Kolb (CEO, CFDA), Tina Leung (stylist and influencer), and Wen Zhou (co-founder, 3.1 Phillip Lim).

"Building off the success of the inaugural AAPI Design + Innovation Grant, CFDA and Genesis House are delighted to welcome this second cohort of creative talent," said Steven Kolb, CFDA CEO. "Congratulations to Bach Mai, Dauphinette and Kozaburo, who each personify creative design excellence and are representative of the future of American fashion. We are excited to see how their stories unfold."

In addition to the grant funds, participants will also partake in an immersive trip to Seoul, South Korea to inspire their collections. The winner will receive an additional $60,000, bringing the total award to $100,000.

Genesis House is a sophisticated oasis located in the heart of New York City's Meatpacking District, offering experiences influenced by Korean culture and community, culinary excellence, and innovative architecture and technology. Consisting of the Showroom, Restaurant, and Cellar Stage, the lifestyle space evokes audacious design, progressive function and a distinctly Korean atmosphere that showcases the Genesis brand in harmony and balance with its surroundings.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, GV80, and GV80 Coupe – Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

About CFDA

The Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) is a not-for-profit trade association founded in 1962 with a membership of 420 of America's foremost womenswear, menswear, jewelry, and accessory designers. Pillars include Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion through the IMPACT initiative, as well as Sustainability in Fashion. The organization provides its Members with timely and relevant thought-leadership and business development support. Emerging designers and students are supported through professional development programming and numerous grant and scholarship opportunities. In addition to hosting the annual CFDA Fashion Awards, the organization owns the Fashion Calendar and is the organizer of the Official New York Fashion Week Schedule. The CFDA Foundation, Inc. is a separate, not-for-profit organized to mobilize the membership to raise funds for charitable causes and engage in civic initiatives.

