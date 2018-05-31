2018 Genesis G90 Named New England Motor Press Association's Best Luxury Winter Vehicle Second Year-In-A-Row

"Our flagship vehicle winning this award again this year underlines the capability this car has in a fiercely competitive segment," said Erwin Raphael, general manager of Genesis Motor America. "Genesis as a brand is all about balance, and we're happy to see that third parties agree with the vehicle's versatility in adverse conditions."

Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. A total of six new Genesis models, including the flagship full-size G90 luxury sedan, mid-luxury G80 and G80 Sport sedans and soon-to-arrive G70 entry-luxury sport sedan, will launch by 2021 and compete with the world's most renowned luxury car brands. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. In 2017, Genesis received accolades from leading third-party media and analysts, including ALG, GOOD DESIGN, J.D. Power, and Strategic Vision.

