2018 Global Battery Market to Exceed $65 Billion by 2024 - Company Overviews, Business Strategies and Sales Value

Global battery market by transportation mode will surpass US$ 65 Billion by the end of the year 2024.

The demand of battery in the automotive industry is growing at a rapid pace due to government support clean energy and environmentally friendly modes of transport. Many automotive battery manufacturers across the globe have been getting fair subsidies to enforce production capacity.

The lithium-ion battery is one of the new discoveries which support large vehicle and gives sufficient power to run vehicle smoothly. Moreover, the USP of the lithium-ion battery is fast charging that attracts e-vehicle manufacturers to adopt rapidly. The demand for lithium-ion battery will increase in coming future due to gradually decline in the prices of the battery. Lead acid battery market in the automotive sector is matured although it is used in e-bikes and others automotive because of their low price compare to NiCD, NiMH and lithium-ion battery.



This report is categorized into four transportation mode: Automotive, Marine, E-Bike and Forklift. Automotive battery market is one of the biggest markets compared to rest of the categories. Marine battery market is a new discovery and involved various risk. So a lot of research and development is required to ensure safety in the marine industry. Adoption of battery in Automotive and E-bike is massive across the world due to government support for clean energy in the transportation sector.



This report also gives core insight and scalability of battery market on the parameter of significant regions such as North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. It is expected that there is a huge possibility of battery market in Asia Pacific regions.



In this report, there is a comprehensive analysis of different kinds of battery and uses in a transportation vehicle. In automotive sector the battery market is segmented into lithium-ion battery, nickel metal hydride battery and others where as in E-bike and Forklift battery market is categorized into lithium-ion and lead acid battery market.



The key players in this industry include Continental AG, BYD Corporation, Exide Technology, Samsung SDI, Sanyo Panasonic, LG Chemical, Amperex Technology Limited (ATL). The company focuses on the development of new products, partnerships, and acquisitions to maintain their positions in the market.



All 7 companies have been studied from 3 points

Overview

Business Strategy

Sales Value



By Mode of Transport

Automotive

Marine

E-Bike

Forklift

Types of Battery Market

Lithium-ion Battery Market

Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery (NIMH) Market

Others Automotive Battery Market

Lead Acid Battery Market

SLI (Start, Light & Ignition) Battery Market

