2018 Global Report on Digitalizing the Construction Industry with Additive Manufacturing

The construction industry could represent as large an opportunity for additive manufacturing as the entire industrial and medical manufacturing industries combined. While the technology is still young, billion-dollar deals have already been signed, bringing these technologies intro futuristic construction projects worldwide. As the technologies progress and the industry rapidly expands, some of the largest construction groups are already investing to secure know-how and advance the development of new materials and processes.



Digital systems and additive manufacturing have already been widely implemented in the AEC industry, for A, Architecture (design and physical modeling), and E, Engineering (design, development and prototyping). This solid foundation will help to accelerate adoption as the tools for implementing digital, additive manufacturing in the C, Construction, element of the AEC market become increasingly available.



Early case studies, described in this report, clearly outline the advantages in terms of cost-effectiveness and efficiency that derive from implementing automated and digital, additive construction practices in a field which has until now remained tied to highly inefficient, labor-intensive approaches. The expected rapidly growing hardware demand represents an opportunity for both AM hardware manufacturers as well as construction market operators that gain a competitive advantage by rapidly establishing additive manufacturing capabilities.



This first ever dedicated study accurately describes the possibilities and analyzes the enormous transformative potential of 3D printing within the construction industry. The research covers not only the giant global housing market (and rising demand) but also the potential for infrastructural and artistic/archeological applications as significant revenue opportunities.



Report Scope



Ten-year construction 3D printing opportunity and market data forecasts in volume and value terms. These cover hardware/software, materials, services/applications.

Market trends to include key metrics at a geographical level, better capturing the cultural attitudes towards advanced digital construction and approaches to implementation.

Analysis and description of all major system OEM's currently offering (or developing) construction AM hardware and relative technologies.

A detailed description of the most significant AM construction projects completed to date and their implications in terms of defining the advantages deriving from implementing digital additive manufacturing processes in construction.

The latest trailing five years activity and competitive analysis to reflect the rapidly evolving landscape in which major global construction operators are now interfacing directly with printer manufacturers, materials companies, and solutions developers.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter One: Digitalizing the C in AEC



1.1 3D Printing Houses

1.2 Overview of a New AEC Industry

1.2.1 Size and Trends of the Global Construction Industry

1.2.2 The Need for Change

1.3 AEC Firms Embracing Technology Disruptors for Construction

1.3.1 Software

1.3.2 Materials

1.4 Primary Benefits Driving 3D Printing for Construction

1.4.1 Efficiency and Cost Reduction

1.4.2 Geometry

1.4.2.1 The Trend for Tiny Houses

1.4.3 More Speed

1.4.4 Durability

1.4.5 Workplace Safety

1.5 Challenges & Solutions

1.6 How Does Construction 3D Printing Work?

1.7 Forecasting in this report

1.7.1 Methodology

1.7.2 Summary of Ten Year Forecast

1.7.3 Geographic Considerations

1.8 Key points from this chapter



Chapter Two: Construction 3D Printing Technologies and Hardware



2.1 Extrusion Based Technologies

2.1.1 Contour Crafting

2.1.2 Winsun

2.1.3 C-Fab by Branch Technology

2.1.4 3Dp by Ai Build

2.1.5 Cazza

2.1.6 MiniBuilders

2.2 Binder Jetting

2.2.1 D-Shape Technology

2.2.2 Desamanera Technology

2.3 Modularity and Bricks in Construction 3D Printing

2.3.1 Emerging Objects

2.3.2 TerraPerforma, a 3D Printed Performative Wall

2.4 Ten Year Forecast for Construction AM Hardware

2.5 Key points from this chapter



Chapter Three: Construction 3D Printing Software and Materials



3.1 Software for 3D Printing Construction

3.2 Forecast for Construction AM Software

3.3 Materials for 3D Printing Construction

3.3.1 Soil and Environmentally Friendly Materials

3.3.2 Geopolymers

3.3.3 Other Materials for Construction

3.4 Ten Year Forecast of Cement Materials for Construction 3D Printing

3.5 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Four: Applications of Construction 3D Printing, from Archeology to Space Colonies



4.1 3D Printed Housing

4.1.1 Asia

4.1.2 Europe

4.1.2.1 Russia

4.1.2.2 Denmark

4.1.2.3 France

4.1.2.4 Italy

4.1.2.5 Switzerland

4.1.2.6 Germany

4.1.2.7 Spain

4.2 USA

4.3 City and Building Infrastructure

4.4 Off Grid Housing

4.4.1 On-site Robotics

4.5 Restoration, Art & Archeology

4.5.1 Art & Decorative Elements

4.6 Reconstruction after Catastrophic Events

4.6.1 Quake-safe construction

4.7 Construction 3D Printing in Space

4.7.1 Colonizing the Moon

4.7.2 Colonizing Mars

4.8 Applications Forecast

4.9 Key Points from This Chapter

