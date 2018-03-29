2018 Global Urgent Care Center Market with Forecasts to 2023 - Concentra, MedExpress, American Family Care, NextCare Holdings, and FastMed Urgent Care are Dominating

The global urgent care center market is projected to reach USD 25.93 Billion by 2023 from USD 20.07 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is driven by factors such as growing investments in urgent care, increasing geriatric population, strategic developments between urgent care providers and hospitals, and affordable care and shorter waiting periods offered by urgent care centers.



The report describes and studies the global market by service, ownership, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of this market and the regulatory analysis impacting market dynamics.



On the basis of services, the global market is segmented into acute illness treatment, trauma/injury treatment, physical examination, immunizations & vaccination, and other services (diagnostics, telemedicine, and travel & occupational medicine. The trauma/injury treatment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the rising number of unintentional, minor injuries and the increasing preference for affordable and immediately available healthcare services.



Based on ownership, the market is segmented into corporate-owned, physician-owned, hospital-owned, and other centers. The physician-owned urgent care centers segment is further categorized into multiple physician-owned, and single physician-owned. The corporate-owned urgent care centers segment is expected to account for the largest share and register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The geographic segments in this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Of these, the North American segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share and high growth in this region can be attributed to the growing geriatric population in the region, the affordability and promptness of urgent care services, and the inception of specialty urgent care.



Lack of a skilled workforce could be a challenging factor for this market. Concentra (US), MedExpress (US), American Family Care (US), NextCare Holdings (US), and FastMed Urgent Care (US) are the key players in the urgent care center market. Other players involved in this market include CityMD (US), CareNow Urgent Care (US), GoHealth Urgent Care (US), HCA Healthcare UK (UK), Columbia Asia Hospitals (India), International SOS (China), and St. Joseph's Health Care London (Canada).

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Affordable Care and Shorter Waiting Periods Offered By Urgent Care Centers

Growing Investments in Urgent Care

Strategic Developments Between Urgent Care Providers and Hospitals

Increasing Geriatric Population

Opportunities

Introduction of Specialty Urgent Care Centers

Use of Data Integration and Patient Engagement Technologies

Emerging Markets to Offer High Growth Opportunities

Challenge

Lack of A Skilled Workforce

