2018 Healthcare Innovations in Emerging Economies

MedTech markets are among the most competitive markets worldwide, which are largely dominated by large multinational companies offering a wide range of products and solutions for top diseases.

Emerging markets are vital to sustainable business growth and performance of top multinational companies, especially due to the huge patient turnover rates across most reputed healthcare facilities. The trend is evident in countries like India, Thailand, Singapore, Israel, Taiwan and Australia where high patient turnover rates are observed across medical imaging centers, operation theatres and outpatient services.

This research service focuses on the need for sustainable sourcing of innovations across emerging economies to maintain market leadership and consistent business performance across competitive portfolios.

The research service covers a snapshot of current industry scenario, including coverage of market growth, top companies, major drivers and challenges that are challenging the status-quo of companies operating in the emerging market especially, India, China, and Taiwan to name some.

The chapters also cover gamechanging technologies and research initiatives that drive business performance in competitive portfolios.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Summary of Key Findings



2. Global MedTech Market Measurements

2.1 Growth in Demand for Alternative Therapies for Chronic Disorders

2.2 Value-driven Healthcare has Emerged to be Need of the Hour

2.3 Increasing Adoption of Cognitive Computing Solutions

2.4 Israel, China, and Singapore among Global Innovation Hotspots



3. Emerging Markets - MedTech Market Measurements

3.1 Presence of Leading Venture Capital Firms Drives Innovation

3.2 Firms have Access to Local Market Insights for Product Design

3.3 Medical eCommerce is Driving Growth in Asia-Pacific

3.4 The US and Canada are Both Established MedTech Markets



4. Voice of Key Innovation Stakeholders in Emerging Markets

4.1 Value Chain in Emerging Markets is Identical to that of Matured Markets

4.2 Increase in Reliance on Single-source Suppliers Drive Growth

4.3 Lack of Alignment of Product Features to Patient's Needs

4.4 Miniaturization and Customization Drive Growth in New Markets



5. Transforming the Journey of Care to Improve Patient Experience in Emerging Markets

5.1 There are Five Stage of Patient's Journey in Healthcare

5.2 Access to Personal Health Insights Transforms Experience

5.3 Analytics Plays a Key Role in Choosing the Right Provider

5.4 Intervention is Vital for Enhancing the Value of Care

5.5 Continuation Involves Process of Rehabilitation or Therapy

5.6 Stage of Advocation Plays more in Favor of Medtech Value Chain

5.7 Interaction and Recognition Shape Patient Experience

5.8 Wearables and Analytics Transform the Way of Care Delivered



6. MedTech Innovations Meeting Needs of Innovation Stakeholders

6.1 Technologies Demonstrating High Value of Care is Poised to Transform Patient Experience

6.2 Use of Personal Robotics Assistant has Higher Impact on Care

6.3 VC Funding Deals Increase Innovations from Emerging Markets

6.4 Decentralize Innovation Process to Sustainably Win in Emerging Markets



7. Global Patent Landscape

7.1 Ireland is One of the Active Innovation Hubs in Europe

7.2 Key Patents: Combination of Azelastine and Fluticasone for Nasal Administration

7.3 Key Patents: Methods and Compositions for Regenerating Tissues

7.4 Key Patents: Treating Tissue Graft Dysfunction



