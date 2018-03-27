2018 Honda Accord Named as an Autotrader ‘Must Test Drive Award’ Winner

"While most of the car-buying process has moved online, the in-person test drive continues to be a make or break aspect of the purchase decision, and it's important to consider all your options," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader.

The Autotrader Must Test Drive award was devised to direct shoppers to the best new cars worth taking for a spin before shoppers make their final purchase decision.

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V and Pilot sport/utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2017, 93% of all Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

