2018 Indian Gaming Revenues of $33.7 Billion Show a 4.1% Increase

The GGR for FY 2018 is the highest in Indian gaming history; and, unlike previous years, all of the NIGC's administrative regions experienced positive growth in FY 2018. The Portland Region showed the highest growth, with an 8.2% increase, followed by the Oklahoma City Region with a 7.3% increase. Graphics that show the growth across each of the NIGC Regions are available for download on the NIGC website.

"The GGR calculation process is an example of the partnership between tribes and the NIGC to ensure effective regulation for a successful tribal gaming industry," said Vice Chair Kathryn Isom-Clause. "These numbers reaffirm the industry's health as a stable economic driver for Indian Country," she said.

Revenues are calculated based on 501 independently audited financial statements, comprised of 241 federally recognized Tribes across 29 States. The GGR for an operation is calculated based on the amount wagered minus winnings returned to players.

"The annual GGR tells a positive story about Indian gaming's economic success and the industry's ongoing contribution to a strong economy. It also tells the story of how collaboration among tribes, industry and the regulatory communities can build a strong reputation for reliability and integrity in the GGR calculation," said Commissioner Simermeyer.

The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act created the National Indian Gaming Commission to support tribal self-sufficiency and the integrity of Indian gaming. The NIGC has developed four initiatives to support its mission, including: (1) To protect against anything that amounts to gamesmanship on the backs of tribes; (2) To stay ahead of the Technology Curve; (3) Rural outreach; and (4) To maintain a strong workforce within NIGC and with its tribal regulatory partners. NIGC oversees the efficient regulation of 520 gaming establishments operated by 247 tribes across 29 states. The Commission's dedication to compliance with the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act ensures the integrity of the growing $33.7 billion Indian gaming industry. To learn more, visit www.nigc.gov and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

