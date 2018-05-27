2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In Victory Lane at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, BorgWarner President and Chief Executive Officer James R. Verrier presented the Borg-Warner Trophy™ to the 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power. Taking the lead with four laps to go of the 200 lap race, Will Power, driving for Penske Racing, won the race by just over three seconds. It was Power's 34th IndyCar series win, tying Al Unser Jr. for 8th on the all-time win list in series history.

Following a time-honored tradition, Will Power's face will be added to the Borg-Warner Trophy. BorgWarner commissioned the creation of the commemorative trophy in 1935 to honor winners of the Indianapolis 500, and first presented it to Louis Meyer in 1936 with the previous winners' faces already added. Since then, the sterling silver trophy has become a symbol of achieving the pinnacle of racing performance.

"BorgWarner is thrilled to present Will Power the Borg-Warner Trophy as the winner of the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500," said Verrier. "Each year, we are honored to participate in the legendary Indianapolis 500. Crossing the finish line of the Indy 500 first takes a dedication to excellence that embodies the spirit of not only the winning team, the race and this trophy, but who we are as a company."

BorgWarner's involvement in the Indianapolis 500 isn't limited to the trophy presentation, the company's technical leadership also plays a part. The company's Engineered For Racing (EFR™) turbochargers are a part of every Verizon IndyCar Series race car, and have been exclusively since 2012. Through an unprecedented combination of advanced technologies, the turbochargers are known for delivering reliable and powerful performance. The low-weight Gamma-Ti turbine wheels along with dual row ceramic ball bearings provide a quick boost response, while the investment-cast-stainless-steel turbine housing handles the high exhaust temperatures. Street and race car enthusiasts can enjoy the same powerful performance as the professionals by purchasing BorgWarner's EFR turbochargers through authorized distributors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 67 locations in 18 countries, the company employs approximately 29,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

The Borg-Warner Trophy

The Borg-Warner Trophy features the sterling silver image of every Indianapolis 500 winner dating back to Ray Harroun in 1911. Made of sterling silver, weighing 110 pounds and standing 5 feet, 4-3/4 inches tall, the trophy originally cost $10,000 and is currently valued at $3.5 million. The Borg-Warner Trophy stays on permanent display at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. To give the winner and team owners a personal keepsake of their victory, BorgWarner established the BorgWarner Championship Driver's Trophy™ (also known as the "Baby Borg") in 1988 and the BorgWarner Team Owner's Trophy™ in 1998. Both are sterling silver replicas of the Borg-Warner Trophy.

