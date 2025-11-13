BORGWARNER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 12, 2025, the Board of Directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2025, to stockholders of record on December 1, 2025.

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

