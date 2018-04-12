2018 Land Survey Equipment Global Market to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2022 Driven by Technological Advancements

The land survey equipment market is projected to grow from USD 6.01 Billion in 2017 to USD 8.7 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, development of smart cities, and increasing construction activities in North America, Asia Pacific, and Africa regions.

The land survey equipment market has been segmented on the basis of product, industry, application, software, end user, and region. Based on product, the land survey equipment market has been segmented into GNSS systems, total stations & theodolites, levels, 3D laser scanners, lasers, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The UAVs product segment of the land survey equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, owing to the increased use of UAVs for potential commercial applications, and their applicability in mining, surveying, 3D mapping, the oil & gas sector, etc.

Based on application, the land survey equipment market has been segmented into inspection, monitoring, volumetric calculations, and layout points. The layout points segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing focus of manufacturers on the use of IT to plan layouts; for example, 4D simulations, Building Information Modelling (BIM), and others, which can help optimize the layout plan during various phases of construction. Based on industry, the construction segment of the land survey equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization in emerging economies of Asia and Africa.

Based on software, the land survey equipment market has been segmented into construction software, oil & gas software, mining software, and agriculture software. The construction software segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the land survey equipment market in 2017. The construction software provides customized solutions, specifically designed for different applications, including, construction design and planning, and construction field management. The demand for such customized solutions is one of the factors contributing to the growth of the land survey equipment market.

Based on end user, the land survey equipment market has been segmented into commercial, defense, and research. The commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. One of the factors contributing to the growth of this segment is technological advancements in land survey equipment to meet the demand for improved survey equipment from land surveyors using these equipment for various purposes, such as construction, agriculture, mining, and monitoring.

Based on region, the land survey equipment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, Middle East, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is projected to lead the land survey equipment market during the forecast period. This market in Asia Pacific is driven by the development of smart cities and rapid urbanization in China, India, and other countries of Southeast Asia.

However, lack of skilled workforce and technical knowledge about the use of latest instruments act as a challenge for the growth of the land survey equipment market.

Products offered by various companies in the land survey equipment market have been listed in the report. The recent developments section of the report includes recent and key developments made by various companies between 2013 and 2017. Major companies profiled in the report include Trimble (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Topcon (Japan), Meggitt PLC (UK), Hi-Target (China), CHC-Navigation (China), Suzhou FOIF (China), Stonex (Italy), etc. Contracts and agreements were the key growth strategies adopted by the leading players in the land survey equipment market. These strategies have enabled companies to increase their market shares.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Need for Modern Land Survey Equipment

Benefits of Electronic Devices in Conducting Land Surveys

Advancements in Networking for GNSS Applications of Land Survey Equipment

Technological Advancements in Land Survey Equipment

Restraints

Rental and Leasing Service Providers for Land Survey Equipment

Opportunities

Upgrading Data Management Systems in Surveys

Increased R&D Activities for the Enhancement of Land Survey Equipment

Integration of Terrestrial Laser Scanners With Land Survey Equipment

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Manpower and Technical Knowledge in the Use of the Latest Equipment

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency & Pricing

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Market Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Land Survey Equipment Market Overview

4.2 Land Survey Equipment Market, By Subproduct

4.3 Land Survey Equipment Market, By Industry

4.4 Land Survey Equipment Market in the Asia Pacific

4.5 Land Survey Equipment Market, By Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Land Survey Equipment Interoperability and User Polarization

6.3 Electronification of the Land Survey Equipment Component

6.3.1 Electronic Distance Measurement (EDM)

6.3.2 Electronic Theodolites

6.3.3 Microprocessors

6.3.4 Storage

6.3.5 Others (Display, Prism, Accessories)

6.4 Innovations

6.4.1 Mobile Technology for Land Surveys

6.4.2 UAVS & Drones for Land Surveys

6.4.3 Lidar Technology for Land Survey Equipment

6.5 Patent Listings, 2012-2017

6.6 Key Players in the Land Survey Equipment Market Eco-System



7 Land Survey Equipment Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 GNSS Systems

7.2.1 Integrated Smart Antennas

7.2.2 Modular GNSS Systems

7.2.3 GNSS Network Solutions

7.2.4 Others

7.3 Total Stations & Theodolites

7.3.1 Standard/Manual Total Stations

7.3.2 Robotic Total Stations

7.3.3 Multistations

7.3.4 Others

7.4 Levels

7.4.1 Digital Levels

7.4.2 Automatic Levels

7.5 3D Laser Scanners

7.6 Lasers

7.6.1 Leveling Lasers

7.6.2 Dual Grade Lasers

7.6.3 Pipe Lasers

7.6.4 Others

7.7 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS)

7.8 Others



8 Land Survey Equipment Market, By Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Construction

8.3 Oil & Gas

8.4 Agriculture

8.5 Mining

8.6 Disaster Management

8.7 Others



9 Land Survey Equipment Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Inspection

9.3 Monitoring

9.4 Volumetric Calculations

9.5 Layout Points

9.6 Others



10 Land Survey Equipment Market, By Software

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Construction Software

10.3 Agriculture Software

10.4 Mining Software

10.5 Oil & Gas Software

10.6 Others



11 Land Survey Equipment Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Commercial

11.3 Defense

11.4 Research



12 Land Survey Equipment Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Asia Pacific

12.2.1 China

12.2.2 Japan

12.2.3 India

12.2.4 Malaysia

12.2.5 Singapore

12.2.6 Indonesia

12.2.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.3 North America

12.3.1 US

12.3.2 Canada

12.4 Europe

12.4.1 UK

12.4.2 Germany

12.4.3 Switzerland

12.4.4 Norway

12.4.5 France

12.4.6 Italy

12.4.7 Rest of Europe

12.5 Africa

12.5.1 South Africa

12.5.2 Egypt

12.5.3 Ghana

12.5.4 Rest of Africa

12.6 Latin America

12.6.1 Mexico

12.6.2 Brazil

12.6.3 Argentina

12.6.4 Rest of Latin America

12.7 Middle East

12.7.1 Saudi Arabia

12.7.2 UAE

12.7.3 Kuwait

12.7.4 Rest of Middle East



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Share Analysis:2016

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 Top Mergers & Acquisitions in the Land Survey Equipment Market

13.3.2 New Product Launches

13.3.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Acquisitions

13.3.4 Expansions & Collaborations



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Hexagon

14.2 Topcon

14.3 Trimble

14.4 Hi-Target

14.5 CHC-Navigation

14.6 Suzhou Foif

14.7 Stonex

14.8 South Surveying & Mapping Instruments

14.9 CST/Berger

14.10 Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology

14.11 Guangdong Kolida Instrument



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9tmcvq/2018_land_survey?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-land-survey-equipment-global-market-to-reach-8-7-billion-by-2022-driven-by-technological-advancements-300628876.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

