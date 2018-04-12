2018 Land Survey Equipment Global Market to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2022 Driven by Technological Advancements

DUBLIN, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Land Survey Equipment Market by Product (Gnss Systems, Total Stations & Theodolites, 3D Laser Scanners, UAVS), Industry (Construction, Oil & Gas, Mining, Agriculture), Application, Software, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The land survey equipment market is projected to grow from USD 6.01 Billion in 2017 to USD 8.7 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period.
This growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, development of smart cities, and increasing construction activities in North America, Asia Pacific, and Africa regions.
The land survey equipment market has been segmented on the basis of product, industry, application, software, end user, and region. Based on product, the land survey equipment market has been segmented into GNSS systems, total stations & theodolites, levels, 3D laser scanners, lasers, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The UAVs product segment of the land survey equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, owing to the increased use of UAVs for potential commercial applications, and their applicability in mining, surveying, 3D mapping, the oil & gas sector, etc.
Based on application, the land survey equipment market has been segmented into inspection, monitoring, volumetric calculations, and layout points. The layout points segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing focus of manufacturers on the use of IT to plan layouts; for example, 4D simulations, Building Information Modelling (BIM), and others, which can help optimize the layout plan during various phases of construction. Based on industry, the construction segment of the land survey equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization in emerging economies of Asia and Africa.
Based on software, the land survey equipment market has been segmented into construction software, oil & gas software, mining software, and agriculture software. The construction software segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the land survey equipment market in 2017. The construction software provides customized solutions, specifically designed for different applications, including, construction design and planning, and construction field management. The demand for such customized solutions is one of the factors contributing to the growth of the land survey equipment market.
Based on end user, the land survey equipment market has been segmented into commercial, defense, and research. The commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. One of the factors contributing to the growth of this segment is technological advancements in land survey equipment to meet the demand for improved survey equipment from land surveyors using these equipment for various purposes, such as construction, agriculture, mining, and monitoring.
Based on region, the land survey equipment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, Middle East, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is projected to lead the land survey equipment market during the forecast period. This market in Asia Pacific is driven by the development of smart cities and rapid urbanization in China, India, and other countries of Southeast Asia.
However, lack of skilled workforce and technical knowledge about the use of latest instruments act as a challenge for the growth of the land survey equipment market.
Products offered by various companies in the land survey equipment market have been listed in the report. The recent developments section of the report includes recent and key developments made by various companies between 2013 and 2017. Major companies profiled in the report include Trimble (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Topcon (Japan), Meggitt PLC (UK), Hi-Target (China), CHC-Navigation (China), Suzhou FOIF (China), Stonex (Italy), etc. Contracts and agreements were the key growth strategies adopted by the leading players in the land survey equipment market. These strategies have enabled companies to increase their market shares.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Need for Modern Land Survey Equipment
- Benefits of Electronic Devices in Conducting Land Surveys
- Advancements in Networking for GNSS Applications of Land Survey Equipment
- Technological Advancements in Land Survey Equipment
Restraints
- Rental and Leasing Service Providers for Land Survey Equipment
Opportunities
- Upgrading Data Management Systems in Surveys
- Increased R&D Activities for the Enhancement of Land Survey Equipment
- Integration of Terrestrial Laser Scanners With Land Survey Equipment
Challenges
- Lack of Skilled Manpower and Technical Knowledge in the Use of the Latest Equipment
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.3.1 Markets Covered
1.3.2 Regional Scope
1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study
1.4 Currency & Pricing
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Market Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Land Survey Equipment Market Overview
4.2 Land Survey Equipment Market, By Subproduct
4.3 Land Survey Equipment Market, By Industry
4.4 Land Survey Equipment Market in the Asia Pacific
4.5 Land Survey Equipment Market, By Application
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Land Survey Equipment Interoperability and User Polarization
6.3 Electronification of the Land Survey Equipment Component
6.3.1 Electronic Distance Measurement (EDM)
6.3.2 Electronic Theodolites
6.3.3 Microprocessors
6.3.4 Storage
6.3.5 Others (Display, Prism, Accessories)
6.4 Innovations
6.4.1 Mobile Technology for Land Surveys
6.4.2 UAVS & Drones for Land Surveys
6.4.3 Lidar Technology for Land Survey Equipment
6.5 Patent Listings, 2012-2017
6.6 Key Players in the Land Survey Equipment Market Eco-System
7 Land Survey Equipment Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 GNSS Systems
7.2.1 Integrated Smart Antennas
7.2.2 Modular GNSS Systems
7.2.3 GNSS Network Solutions
7.2.4 Others
7.3 Total Stations & Theodolites
7.3.1 Standard/Manual Total Stations
7.3.2 Robotic Total Stations
7.3.3 Multistations
7.3.4 Others
7.4 Levels
7.4.1 Digital Levels
7.4.2 Automatic Levels
7.5 3D Laser Scanners
7.6 Lasers
7.6.1 Leveling Lasers
7.6.2 Dual Grade Lasers
7.6.3 Pipe Lasers
7.6.4 Others
7.7 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS)
7.8 Others
8 Land Survey Equipment Market, By Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Construction
8.3 Oil & Gas
8.4 Agriculture
8.5 Mining
8.6 Disaster Management
8.7 Others
9 Land Survey Equipment Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Inspection
9.3 Monitoring
9.4 Volumetric Calculations
9.5 Layout Points
9.6 Others
10 Land Survey Equipment Market, By Software
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Construction Software
10.3 Agriculture Software
10.4 Mining Software
10.5 Oil & Gas Software
10.6 Others
11 Land Survey Equipment Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Commercial
11.3 Defense
11.4 Research
12 Land Survey Equipment Market, By Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Asia Pacific
12.2.1 China
12.2.2 Japan
12.2.3 India
12.2.4 Malaysia
12.2.5 Singapore
12.2.6 Indonesia
12.2.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.3 North America
12.3.1 US
12.3.2 Canada
12.4 Europe
12.4.1 UK
12.4.2 Germany
12.4.3 Switzerland
12.4.4 Norway
12.4.5 France
12.4.6 Italy
12.4.7 Rest of Europe
12.5 Africa
12.5.1 South Africa
12.5.2 Egypt
12.5.3 Ghana
12.5.4 Rest of Africa
12.6 Latin America
12.6.1 Mexico
12.6.2 Brazil
12.6.3 Argentina
12.6.4 Rest of Latin America
12.7 Middle East
12.7.1 Saudi Arabia
12.7.2 UAE
12.7.3 Kuwait
12.7.4 Rest of Middle East
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Share Analysis:2016
13.3 Competitive Scenario
13.3.1 Top Mergers & Acquisitions in the Land Survey Equipment Market
13.3.2 New Product Launches
13.3.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Acquisitions
13.3.4 Expansions & Collaborations
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Hexagon
14.2 Topcon
14.3 Trimble
14.4 Hi-Target
14.5 CHC-Navigation
14.6 Suzhou Foif
14.7 Stonex
14.8 South Surveying & Mapping Instruments
14.9 CST/Berger
14.10 Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology
14.11 Guangdong Kolida Instrument
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9tmcvq/2018_land_survey?w=5
