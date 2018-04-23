2018 NFL Draft Coverage on SiriusXM Includes Every Pick From Every Round

From the first round on Thursday, April 26, through the final round on Saturday, April 28, SiriusXM NFL Radio (channel 88 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app) will broadcast live from the 2018 NFL Draft as it happens inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (coverage airs Thursday and Friday from 6:00 pm – midnight ET; Saturday from noon – 7:00 pm ET). Listeners will hear the live announcements of all 32 teams' selections through all seven rounds, as well as interviews with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and dozens of draftees, general managers and coaches.

SiriusXM NFL Radio's on-site broadcast team at the NFL Draft will feature:

Gil Brandt , former longtime player personnel executive for the Dallas Cowboys

, former longtime player personnel executive for the Dallas Cowboys Pat Kirwan , former NFL scout, coach and front-office executive

, former NFL scout, coach and front-office executive Jim Miller , former veteran NFL quarterback

, former veteran NFL quarterback Phil Savage , former college coach and NFL general manager

, former college coach and NFL general manager Mark Dominik , former NFL general manager

, former NFL general manager Jason Horowitz , lead host for SiriusXM's Draft coverage

, lead host for SiriusXM's Draft coverage Alex Marvez , SiriusXM NFL analyst

From Wednesday, April 25, through Saturday, April 28, SiriusXM's NFL Draft coverage will feature several special programs originating live from Arlington and airing on the SiriusXM NFL Radio and SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio channels:

On Wednesday, Phil Savage and Bruce Murray will host The SiriusXM Blitz live ( 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET ) from the NFL Draft Play Football Clinic at the NFL Draft Experience and Torry Holt and Alex Marvez will host Late Hits live (8:00 – 11:00 pm ET ) from the NFL Draft Eve Party at The Rustic. Both broadcasts will air live on SiriusXM NFL Radio.



and will host live ( – ) from the NFL Draft Play Football Clinic at the NFL Draft Experience and and will host live (8:00 – ) from the NFL Draft Eve Party at The Rustic. Both broadcasts will air live on SiriusXM NFL Radio. On Thursday and Friday, Phil Savage and Bruce Murray will host The SiriusXM Blitz live from the NFL Draft Experience ( 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET ) and Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan will host Movin' the Chains from the Tostitos Cantina at the NFL Draft Experience (3:00 – 6:00 pm ET ). Mark Dominik will co-host Friday's edition of The SiriusXM Blitz . All broadcasts will air live on SiriusXM NFL Radio and feature interviews with NFL legends, current players and prospects in attendance.



and will host live from the NFL Draft Experience ( – ) and and will host from the Tostitos Cantina at the NFL Draft Experience (3:00 – ). will co-host Friday's edition of . All broadcasts will air live on SiriusXM NFL Radio and feature interviews with NFL legends, current players and prospects in attendance. SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio (XM channel 87 and Sirius channel 210) will broadcast live from NFL Draft Experience all three days of the Draft. The channel's coverage will air Thursday ( 6:00 pm – midnight ET ), Friday ( 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm ET ) and Saturday (noon – 7:00 pm ET ) featuring pick by pick analysis from a fantasy football perspective and reaction from the fans. Hosts Torry Holt , Mike Dempsey , Alex Dunlap , John Hansen , Bob Harris , Byron Lambert , Pilar Lastra , Jeff Mans and Jeff Ratcliffe will all be part of the coverage.

As the Official Satellite Radio Partner of the NFL, SiriusXM airs live play-by-play of every NFL game from the pre-season through the Super Bowl. All NFL games are available to SiriusXM subscribers on their satellite radios. Those subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package – which includes satellite radio and internet listening – also get authenticated access to every NFL game via the SiriusXM app and at SiriusXM.com.

