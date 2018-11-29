2018 Report: Effect of Automated Fabric Gripping Technologies on the Textile Supply Chain with a Case Study for Amazon

DUBLIN, Nov 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The opportunity to automate horizontally across the complete textile product supply chain has been limited due to complexities in certain production areas. Prior to the sewing process, capable machinery has been developed to efficiently produce fabric rolls, and then to spread and cut them, with minimal human handling. It is widely accepted that the main barrier to automation is, therefore, a lack of proficient automated fabric gripping technology for handling of fabric after cutting.

The following Fabric Gripping Technology for Future Automation' report, therefore, begins by providing a useful analysis of current cut-piece fabric gripping methods. The aptitude of human gripping sets a standard for automated fabric gripping and the industry also stipulates that these technologies should not only meet but exceed the capabilities of human workers, improving production quality and speeding up process cycle time. For a technology to achieve this, understanding of human gripping is necessitated. The report also investigates available technologies that are solving challenges in this area and technologies that are in development that may succeed in wholly resolving the issue in the future.

Automated gripping technologies have been evolving since 1917. Yet, because of the intricate properties of the fabric, the progression has been slow and an infallible solution yet to be developed. The relationship between human handling and the diverse range of fabric properties is extremely complex, which makes full automation in textile manufacturing very difficult to achieve.

Subconsciously the human learns various grasping techniques which apply differently to contrasting fabric textures. In addition, the nervous system hugely impacts the way fabric is handled. The relationship between the fabric properties and human handling is multifaceted and thus this cannot be replicated in a simple finger-to-thumb automated alternative.

Current fabric gripping technologies are limited in development and are therefore limited in achieving automation of gripping. However, the limitations of current automated technology are driving research towards automation of human-like grip. The product of this is development in the area of soft robotics, which is designed to replicate human biological matter when they are grasping and holding something.

As a very recent expansion of the soft robot technology, a sensory soft robot has been developed that can sense touch, movement, curvature, pressure, and temperature. This technology may enable the production of quality products with greater efficiency; achieving the automated solution desired.

Irrespective of whether the technology is fully or partially automated, technologies have been developed to remove human involvement in the supply chain, removing the barrier to textile product production automation. The technologies discussed throughout the report are expensive because of the limited developments in such a niche area. However, implementing a less automated solution may be a step forward in surviving Industry 4.0 and to stay competitive with companies that are already utilising these technologies to fully automate their supply chain.

Benefits from the Report

Develop awareness behind the complexity of automating fabric handling.

Improve the overall awareness and the importance of the human grasp to help to improve the understanding of the business implications of implementing automated fabric gripping technology.

Understand the analysis of the current technologies available that have been designed for automating gripping in textile manufacturing and be made aware of potential inefficient results as an outcome of implementation.

Understand the futuristic developing technologies that have emerged from the limited solutions available and how these may impact future business.

Improve awareness of the current research and development in this area and how this has opened horizontal automation opportunities for textile manufacturers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Fabric gripping in the textile supply chain

2.1. Pre-production process

2.2. Production process



3. The human taxonomy of grasp

3.1. Fabric properties



4. Automated fabric gripping technologies

4.1. Current fabric gripping technology

4.1.1. Ingressive gripping technology

4.1.2. Astrictive gripping technology

4.1.3. Case study: SoftWear Automation



5. Futuristic fabric gripping technologies

5.1. Soft robotics

5.2. Sensory automation in gripping technology



6. The effect of automated fabric gripping technologies on the textile supply chain

6.1. Case study: Amazon



7. Conclusion



8. References



Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Bombardier

FIPA

Harvard University

Schips AG

Schmalz

Sewbo Inc.

Short Brothers

Soft Robotics Inc.

Softwear Automation

Tianyuan Garments

VMECA

