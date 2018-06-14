2018 TCR-Based Antibody and T-Cell Immunotherapy Report Package: Two Full Reports Covering TCR-based T-cell and Recombinant Antibody (Fusion Protein) Immunotherapy of Cancer

T-Cell Receptor (TCR)-based therapeutic cells and recombinant antibodies or antibody fusion proteins have emerged as a new class of effective cancer therapeutics.

Both treatment modalities have in common that they are directed to intracellular targets which are estimated to be 3-4 times more frequent than surface protein targets. However, these intracellular cancer targets are not accessible to traditional monoclonal antibody or chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy.



While TCR engineered T-cells exert their effector function via the cytotoxicity of T-cells, antibodies can act via their intrinsic effects (ADCC, CDC) or by enhancing them as antibody-drug conjugates or T-cell redirecting bispecific antibodies.



This report package includes two full reports covering TCR-based T-cell and recombinant antibody (fusion protein) immunotherapy of cancer.



The original reports were published in January and May 2018, respectively:



"Intracellular Targets made druggable by TCR-like Antibodies, TCR Fusion Proteins & Cell-Penetrating Biologics 2018: an industry analysis of technologies, stakeholders, deals & trends"

"TCR Engineered T-Cell Therapy 2018: an industry analysis of technologies, pipelines, stakeholders & deals"

