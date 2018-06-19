2018 Teardown Report of Continental's SRR3-B Blind Spot Radar

The Continental SRR3-B is designed for automotive applications like blind-spot detection, lane-change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, rear pre-crash, safe exit, collision mitigation, distance warning /monitoring, and more. The SRR3-B is based on 24 GHz technology and contains a planar antenna. The sensor has a field of view of 75 in azimuth and a maximum range of more than 90m.

The system integrates two electronic boards. The MCU board includes a microcontroller from NXP Semiconductor. The RF board is manufactured with a symmetric structure using hybrid PTFE/FR4 substrate and is equipped with planar antennas. 24GHz SiGe monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMIC) from Infineon are used as high-frequency transmitter and receiver.

With this 3rd-generation short-range radar, Continental has reduced by 25% the total number of components used and significantly decreased the manufacturing cost, compared to the previous generation (SRR2).

Based on a complete teardown analysis of the Continental SRR3-B, this report provides the radar sensor's BOM and manufacturing cost.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview / Introduction

Executive Summary

Company Profile

Reverse Costing Methodology

Physical Analysis

Radar Global View

Radar Views and Dimensions

Radar Opening

RF Chipset

Electronic Boards

MCU Board

Global view



High-definition photo



Component markings and identification

RF Board

Global view



High-definition photo



Component markings and identification

Cost Analysis

PCB Cost

RF Board Cross-Section and EDX Analysis

BOM Cost - MCU Board

BOM Cost - RF Board

BOM Cost - Housing

Materials Cost Breakdown

Accessing the Added-Value (AV) Cost

MCU Board - Manufacturing Flow

RF Board - Manufacturing Flow

Details of the Housing Assembly & Functional Test Costs

AV Cost Breakdown

Manufacturing Cost Breakdown

Estimated Price Analysis

Manufacturing Price Estimate

