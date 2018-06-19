2018 Teardown Report of Continental's SRR3-B Blind Spot Radar

DUBLIN, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The Continental SRR3-B is designed for automotive applications like blind-spot detection, lane-change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, rear pre-crash, safe exit, collision mitigation, distance warning /monitoring, and more. The SRR3-B is based on 24 GHz technology and contains a planar antenna. The sensor has a field of view of 75 in azimuth and a maximum range of more than 90m.
The system integrates two electronic boards. The MCU board includes a microcontroller from NXP Semiconductor. The RF board is manufactured with a symmetric structure using hybrid PTFE/FR4 substrate and is equipped with planar antennas. 24GHz SiGe monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMIC) from Infineon are used as high-frequency transmitter and receiver.
With this 3rd-generation short-range radar, Continental has reduced by 25% the total number of components used and significantly decreased the manufacturing cost, compared to the previous generation (SRR2).
Based on a complete teardown analysis of the Continental SRR3-B, this report provides the radar sensor's BOM and manufacturing cost.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview / Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Company Profile
- Reverse Costing Methodology
Physical Analysis
- Radar Global View
- Radar Views and Dimensions
- Radar Opening
- RF Chipset
- Electronic Boards
- MCU Board
- Global view
- High-definition photo
- Component markings and identification
- RF Board
- Global view
- High-definition photo
- Component markings and identification
Cost Analysis
- PCB Cost
- RF Board Cross-Section and EDX Analysis
- BOM Cost - MCU Board
- BOM Cost - RF Board
- BOM Cost - Housing
- Materials Cost Breakdown
- Accessing the Added-Value (AV) Cost
- MCU Board - Manufacturing Flow
- RF Board - Manufacturing Flow
- Details of the Housing Assembly & Functional Test Costs
- AV Cost Breakdown
- Manufacturing Cost Breakdown
Estimated Price Analysis
- Manufacturing Price Estimate
