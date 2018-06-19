2018 Teardown Report of Continental's SRR3-B Blind Spot Radar

The "Continental SRR3-B Blind Spot Radar Complete Teardown Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Continental SRR3-B is designed for automotive applications like blind-spot detection, lane-change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, rear pre-crash, safe exit, collision mitigation, distance warning /monitoring, and more. The SRR3-B is based on 24 GHz technology and contains a planar antenna. The sensor has a field of view of 75 in azimuth and a maximum range of more than 90m.

The system integrates two electronic boards. The MCU board includes a microcontroller from NXP Semiconductor. The RF board is manufactured with a symmetric structure using hybrid PTFE/FR4 substrate and is equipped with planar antennas. 24GHz SiGe monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMIC) from Infineon are used as high-frequency transmitter and receiver.

With this 3rd-generation short-range radar, Continental has reduced by 25% the total number of components used and significantly decreased the manufacturing cost, compared to the previous generation (SRR2).

Based on a complete teardown analysis of the Continental SRR3-B, this report provides the radar sensor's BOM and manufacturing cost.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview / Introduction

  • Executive Summary
  • Company Profile
  • Reverse Costing Methodology

Physical Analysis

  • Radar Global View
  • Radar Views and Dimensions
  • Radar Opening
  • RF Chipset
  • Electronic Boards
  • MCU Board
    • Global view
    • High-definition photo
    • Component markings and identification
  • RF Board
    • Global view
    • High-definition photo
    • Component markings and identification

Cost Analysis

  • PCB Cost
  • RF Board Cross-Section and EDX Analysis
  • BOM Cost - MCU Board
  • BOM Cost - RF Board
  • BOM Cost - Housing
  • Materials Cost Breakdown
  • Accessing the Added-Value (AV) Cost
  • MCU Board - Manufacturing Flow
  • RF Board - Manufacturing Flow
  • Details of the Housing Assembly & Functional Test Costs
  • AV Cost Breakdown
  • Manufacturing Cost Breakdown

Estimated Price Analysis

  • Manufacturing Price Estimate

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h2rlzm/2018_teardown?w=5

SOURCE Research and Markets

SOURCE Research and Markets

