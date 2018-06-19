2018 Technology Impact Assessment of Micro Energy Harvesting: Building and Home Automation, Industrial, Biomedical are Key Growth Sectors

Building and Home Automation, Industrial, Biomedical are Key Growth Sectors



Micro Energy Harvesting technologies are gaining increased attention in building automation and wireless sensor applications. The objective is to eliminate batteries and costs related to maintenance and replacement. With rapid proliferation of IoT devices and low power sensor networks, alternate energy sources are explored for powering millions of low power sensors, communication devices, controllers, and many more.



With high impact created by IoT concept on different industries, new business models are creating new opportunities. Key applications include: building and home automation, industrial, and biomedical.



The technology and innovation report covers the following:

Assessment of vibration, light (artificial light, solar radiation), electromagnetic, RF, and thermal energy harvesting technologies

Comparative analysis of key technologies

Innovation profiles

Application matrix

Key factors influencing adoption - drivers and challenges

Patent and funding scenario

Key stakeholders and their R&D initiatives

R&D portfolio areas/innovation themes

Global Adoption Scenario

Implementation examples

Technology convergence scenarios

Technology forecast (2020 and beyond)

Growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Summary of Key Findings - Key Research Focus Areas and High Impact Applications

1.5 Summary of Key Findings - Key Enabling Platforms

1.6 Summary of Key Findings - Growth Opportunity Strategic Levers

1.7 Summary of Key Findings - Technology Convergence Scenarios



2.0 Technology Status Review

2.1 Micro Energy Harvesting - Technology Significance and Categorization

2.2 Sources of EH

2.3 Major Challenges Addressed by Micro Energy Harvesters

2.4 Snapshot of Historic Developments

2.5 Power Requirements and Enabling Technologies

2.6 Performance Comparison of Energy Harvesting Technologies

2.7 Technology Benchmarking

2.8 Key Innovators in Electromagnetic and RF-based EH

2.9 Key Innovators in Thermo Electric- and Motion-based EH

2.10 Application Matrix - Mapping of Applications and EH Technologies

2.11 Ecosystem for Micro Energy Harvesting Technology

2.12 Adoption Scenario of Micro Energy Harvesting Across the Globe

2.13 Wireless Sensors and Wearables are Key Enablers of Micro Energy Harvesting

2.14 Growth Opportunities



3.0 Vibration-based Energy Harvesting Technology

3.1 Growth Opportunities: Low Power Sensor Devices, Medical, and Infrastructure Management

3.2 Profiles of Key Companies

3.3 Profiles of Key Institutions and Universities

3.4 Factors Influencing Developments and Adoption

3.5 Description of Driving and Challenging Factors

3.6 Status of Patent Publications Driving Innovations

3.7 Key Funding Initiatives

3.8 The Road Ahead for Vibration Energy Harvesters



4.0 Electromagnetic and Radio Frequency-based Energy Harvesting Technology

4.1 IoT will Drive Opportunities for EH Devices

4.2 Profile of Key Innovations and Innovators

4.3 Factors Influencing Developments and Adoption

4.4 Description of Driving and Challenging Factors

4.5 Patent Trends: IoT will Drive Adoption of EH Technologies

4.6 Key Funding Activities and R&D Portfolio Areas

4.7 The Road Ahead for RF Energy Harvesters



5.0 Thermoelectric Energy Harvesting Technology

5.1 Growth Opportunities: Wearables, Remote Sensing and Communication Devices , and Predictive Maintenance Drive Market Growth of Micro TEGs

5.2 Profiles of Key Innovators - Europe and Asia

5.3 Profiles of Key Innovators - US

5.4 Factors Influencing Developments and Adoption

5.5 What is Driving Adoption?

5.6 Design Challenges May Pose Hindrance to Wide Spread Adoption

5.7 Wearables and Manufacturing Applications Drive Innovation

5.8 Key Funding Initiatives

5.9 Key Recent R&D Portfolio Areas

5.10 The Road Ahead



6.0 Light-based Energy Harvesting Technology

6.1 Growth Opportunities for PV-based EH

6.2 Profiles of Key Companies

6.3 Factors Influencing Technology Adoption

6.4 Patent Scenario

6.5 Key Funding Activities and R&D Portfolio Areas

6.6 The Road Ahead for Photovoltaics EH Technology



7.0 Implementation Cases and Growth Opportunities

7.1 Implementation Cases and Impact

7.2 Viewpoint on Key Applications and Enablers

7.3 Growth Opportunities



8.0 Key Patents and Contacts

8.1 Key Patents - RF Energy Harvester

8.2 Key Patents - Thermoelectric Generator

8.3 Industry Contacts



