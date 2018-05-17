2018 Top Technologies in Chemicals and Advanced Materials

The research service provides the list of top 10 technologies in the chemicals and advanced materials space that will have a major impact in the year 2018.

Each technology is analyzed in terms of its market potential, application segmentation, innovation landscape and IP landscape. Key funding deals and the innovation ecosystem along with the technology development and adoption scenario are also highlighted.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 The Chemicals and Materials Industry is Exploring Modified Forms of Traditional Materials

1.2 Materials are Prominently Used To Promote Long Service Life and Encapsulation Processes to Enable Stability of Active Ingredients

1.3 Stakeholders are Also Aiming to Address Scalability Issues for Newly Developed Materials

1.4 Selection Methodology

1.5 Top Technologies in Chemicals and Advanced Materials



2. Advanced Encapsulation

2.1 Major Flavor and Fragrance Product Developers Drive Technology Development

2.2 IP Filings Dominated by the China and United States Patent Offices, While Funding is Geared Towards the Pharmaceutical Sector

2.3 Food and Pharmaceutical Sectors are Leading in Adoption, while the Consumer Electronics Industry Serves Niche Applications

2.4 Microfluidic-based Processes and Electroactive Encapsulants are Innovations Expected in Future



3. Anti-corrosion Coatings

3.1 Adoption is Driven by the Need for Preventive Maintenance in Oil & Gas and Manufacturing Sectors

3.2 The Chinese Patent Office Dominates in IP Filing with Anti-corrosion Coatings in the Oil& Gas and Manufacturing Sectors Being the Major Focus

3.3 Oil and Gas, Energy, and Manufacturing Sectors Lead Adoption of Anti-corrosion Coatings

3.4 Stakeholders are Focused on Developing New Chemistries that are Cost-effective and Environment Friendly



4. Conductive Polymers

4.1 Asia Pacific and North America Anticipated to Drive Market Growth

4.2 China and USPTO Lead in Patent Filing; Technology Experiencing Mix of Both Private and Public Funding

4.3 Sensors, Electronics, and Automotive are Considered to be the Sectors of Highest Impact

4.4 Stakeholders are Targeting to Develop Novel Conductive Polymers for Specialized Applications



5. E-glass

5.1 Need for Controllable Glass Systems and Energy-efficiency Management Drives Adoption

5.2 IP Filings Governed by Electrochromic Glass Innovations while Funding is Provided for New Product Commercialization

5.3 Highest Demand in Automotive and Building and Construction Sectors

5.4 Future Innovations Include Large-sized E-glass and Self-tinting Coatings



6. High Performance Biocomposites

6.1 Automotive & Healthcare are the Most Attractive Markets for High Performance Biocomposites

6.2 Private and Venture Capitalists are Investing on Companies Developing Biocomposites to Replace Synthetic Counterparts

6.3 Biocomposites Will Have Significant Impact on the Healthcare and Personal Care Industries in the Next Three Years

6.4 Development of Biocomposites with Biodegradable Polymer Matrices and Natural Fillers is on the Rise



7. Intelligent Packaging

7.1 Multi-functionality is Key to Adopt Intelligent Packaging Over Other Forms

7.2 Technology Development is Gaining Traction Owing to Increasing Availability of Funding

7.3 FMCG, Electronics, Food and Beverages, and Pharmaceuticals Sectors Have Well-established platforms

7.4 3D Integration of Sensors and Chips into the Packaging is Expected to Increase in the Next Three Years



8. Nanohybrids

8.1 Nanohybrids Impart Multifunctionality Features to End Products

8.2 China Leads in IP Filings with Governmental Organizations Acting as Key Funding Agencies

8.3 Healthcare, Automotive, and Electronics Industries Drive Adoption of Nanohybrids

8.4 Innovations Spread across Nanomaterials, Nanocoatings and Nanoparticles for Various Industries



9. Self-healing Materials

9.1 Materials Facilitating Development of Products with Reduced Maintenance Cost and Long Service Life

9.2 China Leads in IP Filing; Private Funding is Prominent Globally

9.3 Aerospace, Automotive, and Building and Construction Sectors Will Have High Impact in the Next 3 Years

9.4 Companies Focusing on Developing Multifunctional Materials to Address Application-specific Requirements



10. Super Engineered Polymers

10.1 Enhanced Performance Characteristics Compared to Traditional Polymers Drive Material Adoption

10.2 USPTO has Published the Maximum Number of Patents; Funding Skewed Towards Technology Development

10.3 Automotive, Aerospace, and Electronics Sectors are Leading in Technology Adoption

10.4 Stakeholders Focus on Developing Bio-based Polymers and Reinforced Polymers



11. Ultra High Strength Metals

11.1 Disruptive Advancements of Ultra High Strength Metals Enable Potential Applications in the Aerospace and Oil and Gas Industries

11.2 Asia Leads in IP Filing with Active R&D Efforts by Major Steel Manufacturers

11.3 Automotive and Aerospace Sectors Lead in Ultra High Strength Metals' Adoption

11.4 Technology Advancements to Keep Pace with Composite Materials Required to Drive Widespread Adoption Across Industries



