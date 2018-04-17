2018 UAV Report: Global UAV Sense and Avoid System Market Anticipated to Reach $3,654.3 Million by 2022

Global UAV Sense and Avoid System Market Anticipated to Reach $3,654.3 Million by 2022



The usage of sense and avoid system in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) has increased in the past few years owing to the advantages of these systems such as safety in airspace and enabling the beyond visual line of sight operation of UAVs. With the increase in the demand of drones that can operate autonomously, the demand of sense and avoid system has increased across the commercial as well as non-commercial applications.



Sense and avoid systems, as the name suggests, are a combination of some preprogrammed sensors and controllers installed in the airframe of UAVs that enable it to detect any obstacle in its path and avoid it successfully while flying in the airspace. The sense and avoid systems use a combination of cameras, radar, LiDAR and other components to detect and successfully avoid the obstacles. Some of the prime factors behind the rise in the demand of sense and avoid systems are increasing procurement of UAVs for military and commercial uses, and stringent rules and regulations imposed by government for UAV safety.



The demand for sense and avoid systems used in UAVs is rapidly increasing among different applications across the globe. The market is driven by number of factors such as rise in the demand of autonomous drone for beyond visual line of sight operations. The UAVs equipped with sense and avoid systems are increasingly being adopted in commercial as well as non-commercial applications.



The UAV sense and avoid systems market accounted for a market value of $508.7 million in 2016 with commercial application holding the highest share.



The commercial segment currently accounts for a large share in the overall revenue generated in overall UAV sense and avoid system market. The high share of commercial end-user is primarily attributed to the high demand of drones across various commercial applications and the rise in demand for drones equipped with sense and avoid system across commercial applications such as, inspection, delivery, first responder, and aerial imaging, among others.



North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period which is followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. The United States is the leading country in the UAV sense and avoid systems market, globally, and is expected to maintain its significant share during the forecast period. The country has the presence of several commercial and non-commercial UAV sense and avoid system manufacturers. North America is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Report Scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Global Sense and Avoid Systems Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Top-Down Approach (Segmental Analysis)

1.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach (Segmental Analysis)

1.4 Assumptions and Limitations

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.2 Market Challenges

2.3 Market Opportunities

3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Key Developments and Strategies

3.2 Key Market Developments

3.2.1 New Product Launches

3.2.2 Contracts

3.2.3 Business Expansion

3.2.4 Acquisition, Collaborations & Partnerships

3.2.4 Other Developments

3.3 Pricing Analysis: ABSAA Components Price Analysis

3.4 Product Mapping

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Technology Roadmap

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Major Military Programs

4.4 Patent Analysis

4.5 Funding in Drone Start-ups, 2014-2016

4.5.1 Funding in Drone Start Ups by Geography, 2014-2016

4.6 Global Drone Market: Regulatory Environment

4.6.1 Drone Regulatory Authorities by Country

4.6.2 Country-wise Drone Regulations by Application

5 Global Sense and Avoid System Market Assumptions and Limitations

5.1 Assumptions and Limitations

5.2 Market Oveview

6 Global Sense and Avoid System Market by Application

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Non-Commercial

6.3 Commercial

6.3.1 Inspection

6.3.2 Delivery

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Technology Roadmap

6.3.3 Aerial Imaging

6.3.4 First Responder

6.3.5 Others

7 Global Sense and Avoid System Market by Technology

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Co-Operative Technology

7.2.1 Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (T-CAS)

7.2.2 Automatic Dependence Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) Transponder

7.3 Non-CoOperative Technology

7.3.1 Active Sensors

7.3.1.1 Radar

7.3.1.2 LiDAR

7.3.1.3 Sonar/Ultrasonic Sensors

7.3.2 Passive Sensors

7.3.2.1 EO/IR Cameras

7.3.2.2 Others

8 Global UAV Sense and Avoid Systems Market by Region

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 The U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 The U.K.

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 Germany

8.3.5 Spain

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Australia

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 India

8.4 Rest of the World

9 Company Profiles



Aerialtronics

BAE Systems

Corporate Summary

Echodyne Corp.

FLARM Technology Ltd.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

Harris Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

IMSAR LLC

Intel Corporation

Leonardo-Finmeccanica Spa

Panoptes Systems Corporation

Precision Hawk

Safran Electronics & Defense

Sagetech Corporation

Thales Group

uAvionix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jgdqgs/2018_uav_report?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-uav-report-global-uav-sense-and-avoid-system-market-anticipated-to-reach-3-654-3-million-by-2022--300631168.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

